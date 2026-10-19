Share your Halloween decorations this week for a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets
With Halloween less than two weeks away, Spooky Season is on its way to the grave.
Soon pumpkin spice will be replaced with peppermint flavors at your favorite coffee shop. The colorful leaves will turn brown and be raked away. And jack o'lanterns on lawns will be moved to make room for snowmen.
So why not savor each last moment of October by showing off your Halloween decorations?
There’s something in it for you: the possibility of receiving NJ Lottery tickets and it would only take you about a minute.
All you have to do is send in a photo of your Halloween decorations by Friday Oct. 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. for your chance to win a $50 stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games.
(If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER)
It could be outside in the yard or in your home, the most important thing is that it’s your personal photo.
Nothing to worry about if your set up isn’t over the top, the winner will be chosen at random, so everyone who enters has an equal chance of winning.
This is the final week to enter the Halloween decorations contest!
The winner will be chosen on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 and then contacted by the Jersey Prize Team during that week.
IMPORTANT: the picture you submit must be your own. You must be 18 years or older to enter the contest. Sending your picture gives us permission to include it in a future article on this site with proper credit given.
Submit your photo in the form below and good luck!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.