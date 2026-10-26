Here are some of the top things New Jersey residents have to do in the same order every day, or their day just won't go right.

New Jersey Residents Have Some Rituals Set In Stone

I was at the Dunkin' drive-thru this morning, and the very nice woman there always gives me the two cups of coffee I order first, and then she takes my debit card.

I like that because I keep both hands free to grab the two cups of coffee, then reach down to grab my debit card to hand to her. It's been that way for a year.

Photo by Charlie Harland on Unsplash Photo by Charlie Harland on Unsplash

But this morning something unsettling happened. She handed me one cup of coffee and extended her other hand to take my debit card.

Breaking Someone's Morning Routine

I wasn't ready for it. Both of my hands were empty to receive the two cups like usual, and I panicked.

Read More: This New Jersey Town Is The Most Underrated

I got so nervous I dropped the card and had to fish for it under my feet. One simple change in routine, and I was ruined.

Photo by Natalie Sysko on Unsplash Photo by Natalie Sysko on Unsplash

I wanted to make sure I wasn't the only one with such strict rituals, so I did a little research.

New Jersey's Top Unbreakable Routines

I asked New Jersey residents which routines they would consider the most unbreakable over the course of a normal day, and here's what they said.

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I made a top 3 list out of all the answers I got. Let's see how many are on your unbreakable list.

#3 Jewelry off as soon as you get home from work

#2 Bra off as soon as you get home from work

#1 Coffee before you do anything else in the morning

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt