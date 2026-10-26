Alright, New Jersey, now that it's the last week of October, we’re in the final stretch of Spooky Season.

Anyone who is going to dress up knows who they're dressing up as on Saturday, candy has been purchased for trick-or-treaters, and homes have put on a costume of their own in the form of Halloween decorations.

I always find it thrilling to see how much New Jerseyans commit to putting their home in Halloween mode each year which is what inspired NJ101.5’s photo submission contest.

Over the month of October, we asked for pictures that showcased outdoor and indoor setups for a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets, and the results were spooktacular.

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The rules of the contest were simple: you just had to send in a personal picture of how you decorated your home for All Hallow’s Eve.

Some were cute, others were spooky, all of them were appreciated.

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I’m so impressed by how much people committed to dressing up their homes, that I simply have to share them with you (with everyone’s permission, of course).

Here are all of the impressive Halloween displays that were submitted to New Jersey 101.5, with the winner announced at the end.

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Congratulations to Beth Elrick for winning the decorations contest.

🎃 Have a spooktacular Halloween, New Jersey! 👻

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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