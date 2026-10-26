If you are wondering what this year's top trending Halloween costume is, the answer might surprise you.

The Top Trending Halloween Costume This Year In New Jersey

Some Halloween costume choices are traditional, and some are very trendy. This year, the top Halloween costume in New Jersey is on the trendy side.

The data was compiled and reported at Halloween Costumes, and it names the top costume in each state this year based on internet searches.

Photo by Steve Wrzeszczynski on Unsplash Photo by Steve Wrzeszczynski on Unsplash

This year, New Jersey joins several other states in welcoming K-Pop Demon Hunters to the top of the list of most popular Halloween costumes.

New Jersey Has A New Favorite Halloween Costume

While other states went with more traditional choices like Ghostbusters, Wizard of Oz, and clowns, the Garden State is on the cutting edge of music, TV, and Halloween.

Read More: New Jersey's Top Traditional Halloween Costume

The Garden State wasn't alone in its interest in K-Pop Demon Hunters this Halloween. The study says eleven other states searched for K-Pop Demon Hunters online this Halloween season.

Photo by Kashawn Hernandez on Unsplash Photo by Kashawn Hernandez on Unsplash

The states that joined New Jersey were Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes In America

Based on the musical and movie success of K-Pop Demon Hunters, the craze is taking over the whole country.

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If K-Pop is not your thing, the study revealed that Ghostbusters and The Wizard of Oz are still getting internet interest after all these years.

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore