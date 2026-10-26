We had friends over last night, and at some point the conversation turned to data centers.

Nobody at the table wanted one in their town. We agreed on that pretty fast.

Then we all kind of shook our heads. Every one of us uses AI or something online every single day.

That’s the part we don’t like to talk about.

Last Tuesday, the Linden City Council passed a ban on data centers, NJ.com reported. Linden. Home of refineries, power plants and the 4.1 million-square-foot Linden Logistics Center, one of the biggest warehouse developments in the region.

It’s now one of more than 100 New Jersey towns with data center bans or moratoriums.

“When we look at AI data centers, we have to ask ourselves what we’re actually gaining,” Mayor Derek Armstead, a Democrat, said in a statement.

I’ve been saying this for months

Back in May, I wrote that data centers have to go somewhere. Keep them out of the Highlands. Don’t touch my Pine Barrens. Put them along the Turnpike, or in places that are already industrial.

Places like Linden.

Well, Linden said no.

I get it. City officials worry about electricity and water use, and about piling more onto residents who already live next to heavy industry. Those are fair concerns.

The industry has its side, too. The Data Center Coalition says data centers supported more than 135,000 direct and indirect jobs in New Jersey in 2024.

Every search, order and chatbot question runs through a data center somewhere. | Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Rows of computer servers inside a data center

We’re all customers

Here’s what bugs me. Sixty-two percent of Americans think they interact with AI at least several times a week, according to the Pew Research Center.

Love those smiling packages on your front step? Amazon has more than 1 million robots in its warehouses, and an AI system called DeepFleet steers them around, Digital Commerce 360 reported.

Not everything online is AI, but a lot of it is. And every bit of it runs through a data center somewhere.

So we say not in my backyard. Then later that day, we order something, or ask a chatbot to plan dinners for the week.

So where do they go?

My answer hasn’t changed: start with what’s sitting empty.

New Jersey has about 1.07 billion square feet of industrial space, and 8.1% of it was vacant this spring, according to Lee & Associates. That’s roughly 87 million square feet. Cushman & Wakefield had vacancy at 8.1% again this fall.

I know it’s not as simple as rolling servers into an empty warehouse. These things need enormous power hookups and cooling. But the land is already paved, and the trucks are already rolling.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, has resisted calls for a statewide moratorium. In August, she signed a law requiring data centers to report their energy and water use twice a year, the New Jersey Monitor reported. She also ended a $500 million tax credit for new data centers.

That’s a start. But if even Linden won’t take them, saying “not here” everywhere isn’t a plan.

Somebody has to say yes.

Where would you put them?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 show host Eric Johnson only.