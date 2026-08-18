New Jersey is a relatively healthy state, but does that mean we rank up there with the most fitness-obsessed states in America?

How Fitness-Obsessed Are We in New Jersey?

There is no doubt that you have seen what I've seen in the course of a normal New Jersey day. Gym parking lots are full, and residents are walking, jogging, and running all over the place.

At first glance, you would think New Jersey is a fitness-obsessed state, and maybe the most obsessed in the entire country.

Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash

But are we committed to our workouts more strongly than any other state in the nation? We're going to do some research to find out.

Experts Rank The Most Fitness-Obsessed States In America

We turned to the experts at World Health to help us determine how fitness-obsessed the residents of New Jersey are.

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It turns out New Jersey had an impressive showing, ranked as the 6th most workout-obsessed state.

Photo by Dane Wetton on Unsplash Photo by Dane Wetton on Unsplash

Here are some of the stats that led to New Jersey's strong showing in the study. Some of the facts might surprise you.

Why Is New Jersey Among America's Most Workout-Obsessed States?

New Jersey is home to well over 2000 gyms, and that is not the only indication that we have fitness on our minds.

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According to the study, the total search volume for fitness keywords in the Garden State was an incredible 1.4 million.

The most obsessed state for fitness is Colorado, and they only have about 1250 gyms, so they can probably feel us breathing down their necks.

Watch your step! Hard to spot turtle and snakes found along NJ hiking trails Examples of New Jersey wildlife that might get in the way of where you're stepping along our wooded paths. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant