☑️An investigation identified 3 areas of where Lt. Gov. Caldwell violated state policy

☑️Investigators examined sexual harassment, ticketed events and a romantic partner's promotion prospects

☑️Sherrill called for Caldwell to resign

An independent investigation into allegations against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell found violations of New Jersey workplace or ethics policies in three areas, prompting Gov. Mikie Sherrill to call for his resignation by Friday.

The report, prepared by former Attorney General Christopher Porrino and his firm Lowenstein Sandler, concluded that Caldwell sexually harassed a staff member, brought personal guests to ticketed events without paying or obtaining ethics approval, and advocated for the promotion of a state employee with whom he was romantically involved.

The findings, detailed in the independent investigation, cover three separate areas of conduct. Caldwell's attorney, Thomas Calcagni, disputes the conclusions and argues that investigators went beyond what the evidence establishes.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium (@LtGovCaldwellNJ ) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium

Investigators found a staffer's account of a sexual remark credible

The original anonymous complaint accused Caldwell of inappropriate behavior toward women while conducting official business. Investigators examined a number of claims and reports about his interactions with women. The report focused its ultimate harassment finding on an incident involving a female staffer and her friend.

What the report found:

A staffer told investigators that Caldwell expressed romantic interest in a younger female friend of hers whom he met at an official event. Caldwell is not married.

Caldwell acknowledged meeting the woman, asking whether she was single, describing her as attractive and later asking the staffer for her phone number. He denied asking the woman out.

According to the staffer, during a subsequent car ride Caldwell asked about the friend and commented that ambitious and successful women needed a man who could help them, but that "you young women are looking for young sperm."

Caldwell denied making the remark.

A state trooper driving the vehicle said he did not hear the conversation. Investigators said the trooper was concentrating on driving, navigation and communications and concluded his lack of recollection did not discredit the staffer.

Investigators found the staffer more credible, citing the consistency and specificity of her account, a timestamped photograph she said she took to memorialize when and where the incident occurred, and the fact that she described the encounter to another staffer shortly afterward.

The staffer said the remark caused her to distance herself from Caldwell and avoid traveling with him when possible.

Investigators concluded the remark was sexual and demeaning and constituted sexual harassment under the state's workplace policy.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026 (Kyle Mazza, UNF News) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026

Caldwell's response

Caldwell categorically denies making the "young sperm" remark. His attorney stresses that there is no recording, text, email or corroborating witness to the conversation and notes that the trooper did not hear it.

Calcagni also argues that the photograph establishes only when a picture was taken — not who was present or what was said.

The report says Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events without approval

Investigators also examined allegations that Caldwell brought personal guests to events he attended in his official capacity without paying for their admission.

What the report found:

Investigators identified multiple occasions when Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events without advance ethics approval and without payment or reimbursement.

Guests included his daughter, a friend and a woman identified in the report as his romantic partner.

The report says Caldwell received ethics training and was specifically advised that free admission for family members, friends, dates or close associates was not permitted.

Investigators say the practice nevertheless continued, including one instance the day after additional ethics training and another the day after Caldwell was notified that he was under investigation.

Caldwell eventually reimbursed $175 for one guest's attendance after the investigation began.

Investigators concluded that free admission for Caldwell's guests amounted to an improper benefit and violated both the Uniform Ethics Code and the administration's Code of Conduct.

Caldwell's response:

Caldwell does not dispute his obligation to follow state ethics rules. His attorney argues, however, that the circumstances do not establish that Caldwell intentionally misused his office.

Calcagni characterizes the issue as the difference between a good-faith mistake in interpreting ethics regulations and deliberately using public office for personal benefit.

Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell (@LtGovCaldwellNJ) Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell

Investigators examined Caldwell's role in a romantic partner's career

The investigation also examined Caldwell's involvement in the career of a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship.

What the report found:

Caldwell spoke with a senior official in another executive branch department and suggested that the woman would be well suited for a supervisory position.

Caldwell did not disclose their romantic relationship during that conversation.

On May 26 — four days after he had been formally notified of the investigation — Caldwell used his state email account to forward the woman's résumé and letter of interest to another official.

In the email, Caldwell referred to her as "my friend" and wrote that she would be a strong addition to the department's leadership team.

The official subsequently learned from one of Caldwell's staffers that the woman was Caldwell's girlfriend and confronted Caldwell, who acknowledged that they had dated on and off and had resumed a romantic relationship.

The woman was not promoted and ultimately left state government.

Investigators concluded that the ethics rules prohibit a state official from becoming involved in an official matter affecting someone with whom the official has a dating relationship. They found Caldwell's actions violated both the Uniform Ethics Code and the administration's Code of Conduct.

Caldwell's response

Caldwell says he forwarded the résumé of someone he considered qualified but did not order, demand or insist that anyone promote her.

His attorney emphasizes that Caldwell did not control the hiring decision and that the woman ultimately received no promotion, raise or other state benefit.

Calcagni argues there is a significant distinction between failing to disclose a relationship while forwarding a résumé and actually using public office to secure a benefit.

Caldwell maintains that had he been told disclosure or recusal was required, he would have complied.

Other allegations were examined but did not form part of the three findings

The report contains other claims about Caldwell's conduct toward women, but they should not be confused with the three substantiated findings.

Investigators heard reports that Caldwell talked about wanting a "first lady," made comments about having female staffers "one on each arm," and was perceived by some staffers as focusing on the appearance of women overall. Caldwell disputed the meaning of some of those remarks or said they were not serious.

Investigators also examined a rumor that Caldwell sent an inappropriate text message to a female Governor's Office employee. They could not identify the alleged recipient or obtain the message. The report explicitly says there was insufficient credible evidence about the existence or contents of the message, and it played no role in the investigators' analysis.

Several witnesses also told investigators they had never personally seen Caldwell proposition women or behave inappropriately at official events.

Sherrill said the findings demonstrated "serious, repeated violations of state policy" and called on Caldwell to resign.

Caldwell rejects that conclusion. His attorney says the evidence does not prove the three violations and maintains that "the conclusions reached in the report go far beyond what the evidence establishes."

Caldwell disputes all three findings. His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, says investigators went beyond what the evidence supports and argues the report sometimes treats disputed allegations as established fact.

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