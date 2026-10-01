Have you ever wondered how all those 3D awards and gifts are made? Or, even more importantly, where to get them made?

We see them all the time throughout life. At awards ceremonies. Behind trophy cases. And as I write this, I can't help but notice all the engraved gifts and awards I have right here in my office.

Up until recently, I never knew the process of how it's done. But thanks to my most recent trip to Laser Xpressions in Freehold, I know have a much deeper understanding of how it all works, and I wanted to share that with you (keep scrolling to check out the behind the scenes video).

But aside from learning how these beautiful gifts are made, I also had a chance to see what sets Laser Xpressions apart, and wanted to share that with you. Especially now with the holidays right around the corner, these gifts will make perfect additions at the holiday parties, or even under the tree.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

It's all about personalization

One of the things that stood out to me was how many gifts in the store were custom made. Literally gifts for every occasion were proudly on display for every customer to see.

As for the type of gift? Well, that's totally up to you. They had everything from corporate gifts to everyday family photos, but reimagined in the most beautiful ways possible. Not to mention, the customized engraving on everything.

And it's easy to see why the 3D crystal engraving is among their most popular item. No photo or video can do this gift justice. You have to check it out for yourself in person. Absolutely beautiful.

And yes, you can even bring in your own gifts to have them engraved. How awesome is that?

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Superior customer service

In my opinion, this is by far the number one thing that sets Laser Xpressions apart. The staff there really do go out of their way for every customer, and are always happy to assist on the phone with any questions you have.

Yes, a live person will always help you. Something you don't find that much anymore in today's world. Laser Xpressions is the only place I'd go to for personalized engraved gifts, and I encourage you to also give them a try. Whether corporate or personal, they have something for you (check out the video below).

Laser Xpressions is located on the lower level of the Freehold Raceway Mall, right next to Macy's.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.