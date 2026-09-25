The weekend's coastal storm is putting a damper on New Jersey's "second summer" with the postponement and cancellation of many events at the shore and throughout the state.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says a potent coastal storm system is forecast to come very close to — or directly over — New Jersey, bringing an extended period of rain, driving wind, and pounding surf. Conditions will start to deteriorate Friday night as rain develops from east to west and winds start to increase.

"Throughout Saturday and Sunday, we will see periods of rain, which will be heavy at times. Total rainfall of 1.5 to 4+ inches is expected. Strong winds will make the wet weather extra nasty, with top gusts of 60+ mph along the coast and 40+ mph inland," Zarrow said.

Some of the canceled or postponed events include (by county):

Atlantic County

Atlantic City: Beaches are closed to all swimmers, according to Mayor Marty Small

Bergen County

Allendale: Allendale Day postponed until October 3

North Haledon: North Haledon Day is canceled

Woodcliff Lake: Oktoberfest is canceled

Cape May County

Wildwood: Monster Truck Races on the Beach postponed until October 17 & 18

Wildwood Crest: SeaFarers celebration is canceled

Essex County

Montclair: Fall Fest

Monmouth County

Highlands: Twin Lights Ride and Finish Festival

Ocean County

Seaside Park: Shamrocks By the Sea is canceled

Passaic County

Hawthorne: Hawthorne Day is canceled

Wayne: Wayne Day is canceled

Add your event by sending an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Zarrow expects rain to exit Monday, followed by the return of sunshine and warm temperatures for Tuesday and beyond.

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