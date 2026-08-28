Bayonne's Little League team didn't win the World Series. Nobody in Bayonne seems to care.

The team's historic run at the 2026 Little League World Series ended Tuesday, August 25, with a 5-2 elimination loss to the Great Lakes champions from Hamilton, Ohio, closing out a tournament that made this city famous for two straight weeks. It was the first time in Bayonne Little League's 75-year history that the team reached Williamsport, and the first Hudson County team to get there at all since 1966. Along the way, Bayonne won two World Series games outright, beating Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and West Chester, Pennsylvania, and finished the tournament ranked among the top six teams in the entire country.

The homecoming was bigger than the loss

The team arrived back in Bayonne on Wednesday to a full hero's welcome. The Hudson County Sheriff's Office arranged a police escort from the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border all the way into the city, led by the Sheriff's Motorcycle Unit, with the procession running down Broadway before ending at Bayonne Little League Field on First Street. Hundreds of residents lined the route, waving signs and cardboard cutouts of the players' faces, some reading "Bayonne vs. Everybody," the phrase the team adopted all season. "These young men represented our city with pride, determination, and heart, and now it's time for Bayonne to show them just how proud we are," the Bayonne Police Department said ahead of the team's arrival.

And there's more coming

At a City Council meeting this week, 1st Ward Councilman Gene Perry announced that Bayonne will hold an official parade honoring the team in the coming weeks. "Over the last two-and-a-half months, our Bayonne baseball team has really made some news around the country and the town, and has brought the city together," Perry said. "We're looking forward to celebrating some more in the next couple of weeks."

One mom put it about as well as anyone could at the team's homecoming. "We're celebrating the welcoming of the kids of Bayonne Little League that went to a World Series at Williamsport. They made it there, but we didn't win the championship, but they're already champions here at their hometown," Cinthya Chalet-Tapia told Slice of Culture. Twelve and thirteen-year-old kids from Hudson County, on ESPN, in front of the whole country. The parade's still to come, but the part that actually matters, the whole state watching Bayonne for two weeks straight, already happened.

Bravo Bayonne!