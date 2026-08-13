Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

9 - 13 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 3:06p High

Thu 9:11p Low

Fri 3:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:30a Low

Thu 2:30p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 3:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:44a Low

Thu 2:42p High

Thu 8:59p Low

Fri 3:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:26a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 8:41p Low

Fri 3:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:04a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 12:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:46a Low

Thu 3:00p High

Thu 9:04p Low

Fri 3:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 6:45p High

Thu 11:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:40a Low

Thu 3:31p High

Thu 10:00p Low

Fri 4:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:37a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 8:54p Low

Fri 3:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:05a Low

Thu 2:56p High

Thu 9:29p Low

Fri 3:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:41a Low

Thu 2:40p High

Thu 9:04p Low

Fri 3:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:43a Low

Thu 3:34p High

Thu 10:03p Low

Fri 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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