NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:56a
|Low
Thu 3:06p
|High
Thu 9:11p
|Low
Fri 3:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:30a
|Low
Thu 2:30p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 3:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:44a
|Low
Thu 2:42p
|High
Thu 8:59p
|Low
Fri 3:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:26a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 8:41p
|Low
Fri 3:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:04a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 12:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:46a
|Low
Thu 3:00p
|High
Thu 9:04p
|Low
Fri 3:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 6:45p
|High
Thu 11:58p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:40a
|Low
Thu 3:31p
|High
Thu 10:00p
|Low
Fri 4:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:37a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 8:54p
|Low
Fri 3:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:05a
|Low
Thu 2:56p
|High
Thu 9:29p
|Low
Fri 3:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:41a
|Low
Thu 2:40p
|High
Thu 9:04p
|Low
Fri 3:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:43a
|Low
Thu 3:34p
|High
Thu 10:03p
|Low
Fri 4:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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