NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 13

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 13

Asbury Park at sunrise (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 3:06p		High
Thu 9:11p		Low
Fri 3:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:30a		Low
Thu 2:30p		High
Thu 8:45p		Low
Fri 3:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:44a		Low
Thu 2:42p		High
Thu 8:59p		Low
Fri 3:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:26a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 8:41p		Low
Fri 3:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:04a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 12:51a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:46a		Low
Thu 3:00p		High
Thu 9:04p		Low
Fri 3:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 6:45p		High
Thu 11:58p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 9:40a		Low
Thu 3:31p		High
Thu 10:00p		Low
Fri 4:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:37a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 8:54p		Low
Fri 3:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:05a		Low
Thu 2:56p		High
Thu 9:29p		Low
Fri 3:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:41a		Low
Thu 2:40p		High
Thu 9:04p		Low
Fri 3:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 9:43a		Low
Thu 3:34p		High
Thu 10:03p		Low
Fri 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming NE 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather, Weekends

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