Specific type of loan that more in NJ are now using to pay for groceries
There's been a lot of anxiety out there lately when it comes to the price of, well, pretty much everything. With concerns about tariffs hitting both shoppers and businesses alike, some might be considering options they never thought of before just to get by.
That's not to say those worries are going to ultimately hit the way we think they will, but the reality of that possibility is there. And that realization is making shoppers think twice about not only what they're buying, but how they're paying for it.
A recent Lending Tree survey seemed to confirm those worries. According to the data, 41% of Americans said they now use buy now, pay later loans to cover expenses.
That number is an increase from 2024, when 34% of Americans said they used buy now, pay later loans. In other words, we went from 3 in 10 Americans to 4 in 10 Americans who now cover expenses with this specific type of loan.
Of those who said they use buy now, pay later loans, 25% of them said they used it toward groceries. Think about that for a minute. That's a fairly large number of Americans using such a service for an everyday necessity such as groceries.
Curious, I brought this up on my Sunday morning show just as something interesting to share. But what I learned afterward was that yes, some of us in New Jersey are among the 25% mentioned in the national survey.
A handful of callers, actually. Simply put, some of us are also concerned with rising costs and are relying on services like buy now, pay later loans to cover necessities such as groceries.
If you find yourself in this boat, just know you're not alone. 41% of Americans use buy now, pay later loans, and 25% of those use them to buy groceries.
28 towns in NJ lowered their average tax bill in 2024
