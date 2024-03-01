New Jersey apparently likes having a high cost of living

It's no surprise that people are fleeing New Jersey and heading to other parts of the country. And survey after survey conducted shows that same trend.

What's interesting about some of these trends is how they show up on data conducted from other states. Even if certain other states aren't a top location for New Jerseyans to move to, we might make up the largest chunk of residents moving into that state.

In a way, it kind of makes sense. New Jersey is so expensive that we're moving out wherever we can get financial relief with our cost of living.

Among those top states, most people from New Jersey have moved to Florida and Pennsylvania. This, of course, is logical since both are more affordable and one is nearby.

What isn't logical, however, is when those from New Jersey move to an even more expensive state. Why in the world would you want to pay more?

Even crazier is when New Jersey makes up the largest portion of people contributing to the growth of an even more expensive state. A more expensive state where its own citizens are trying to flee over its own higher cost of living.

For those who like it expensive, the 20 states below are among the most costly in the nation to make a living. New Jersey is included, but see if you can guess which other expensive state we seem to be relocating to at a fairly high rate.

So which state is it?

Which state did you think it was that those in New Jersey are moving to the most? Not the most in terms of where our overall population moving to, but in terms of contributing the most in helping this other state's population grow.

According to the Los Angeles Times, New Jersey residents are leading the way as the group helping California's population grow the most. This is despite California's own high move-out rate partially over its own cost of living.

Yes, the lifestyle is different out there, but it's certainly not cheaper. A bit of a head-scratcher for sure.

So to recap, New Jersey is the 12th most expensive state, and California is the 4th. In other words, there are a lot of former New Jerseyans who don't seem to mind having an even higher cost of living, and that's baffling.

