This New Jersey city will be unaffordable in 5 years

In what should be no shock to anyone, The Garden State is slowly becoming less and less affordable. So much so, that one New Jersey city is among 15 cities nationwide that are being deemed unaffordable come 2028.

Of course, that's not to say any place in New Jersey isn't affordable. In fact, there are a handful of locations where the median price for a home is around $200,000.

Now granted, there aren't many places like that, but there are a few. For the most part, those of us living here have either been residing in The Garden State long enough to escape these insanely high home prices or are in an area where it's at least manageable.

Home values, naturally, are one thing. But when factoring in the assessed property taxes, it becomes an entirely different ball game.

What is surprising, however, is the city that landed on this list, and the reason why it made the cut. At least it's not alone across the country.

On top of that, what about where prices and affordability stand right now? Which areas across The Garden State are the least affordable as of the year 2023?

The good news, if you can call it that, is that no particular part of the state is deemed the most expensive. At least, not when it comes to five of the most unaffordable locations.

North, Central, and South Jersey all share in the unfortunate fun of having somewhere that is among the most unaffordable in the state. And soon, one more location may join them.

So which cities across the US and in New Jersey will become unaffordable in five years, and which five New Jersey locations are among the most unaffordable right now? Let's take a look.

