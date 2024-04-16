Have you been feeling the pinch lately over how expensive literally everything has gotten? I'm sure if you ask anyone in New Jersey that question, they'll share their frustrations with you.

And that's what it is. Frustration. Frustration that prices have nearly doubled yet our pay rates stay the same (unless you were making minimum wage going into the new year, of course).

Frustration that, along with stagnant pay and prices doubling, our taxes continue to go up. And the frustration that even traveling our roads and tunnels has gone up.

It's getting so bad that we actually might need to celebrate gas prices. Yes, they've been lower in the past, but overall gas prices haven't gone up nearly as much as everything else. Sounds crazy, right?

So it should come as no surprise that people all over the state have been cutting back on things they probably never intended to. Again, when prices nearly double (and in some cases, nearly triple), but your pay rate stays the same or can't keep up with the change, what else are you supposed to do?

Buzzfeed recently tackled this problem by asking folks what has gotten too expensive for them that they're no longer spending money on. After checking out the survey, I decided to ask those living right here in New Jersey what they've been cutting back on.

Here's a look at some of those answers. And afterward, feel free to leave a comment about what you've been cutting back on to combat ever-rising prices in the Garden State.

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337.

