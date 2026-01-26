❄️ A major winter storm dumped up to 17 inches of snow across parts of NJ, possible accelerating pothole damage on already stressed roads.

New Jersey got walloped by a major snowstorm over the weekend, with some areas receiving 17 inches of the white stuff.

Snowstorms and freeze-thaw cycles fuel potholes on NJ roads

Keep in mind, there’s still plenty of winter left, which can really wreak havoc on the state’s roadways, riddling them with potholes.

While active pothole repair season is in the spring (coming out of the freeze-thaw cycle of winter), the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) does its fair share of pothole repairs in the dead of winter, too.

NJDOT pothole repairs continue through winter months

When water seeps into cracks in the roadway and then freezes, it will expand and cause some damage to the roadway, said NJDOT Spokesman Steve Schapiro.

“In the winter, our priority, of course, is keeping the roads clear of snow and ice, making sure things are safe for the motorists to get where they’re going. Pothole repairs are one of many repairs that our crews do in addition to our winter operations,” Schapiro said.

The crews will monitor the roadways and identify areas that need repair. In the winter, they use a cold patch material. Schapiro said it’s something that remains softer in cold temperatures and does not need to be heated up to apply it.

Cold patch repairs used as temporary winter fix

It’s a temporary patch that gets roadways through the winter. Then, in the spring, when the asphalt plants reopen, the crews can go back, if needed, to make permanent repairs with the asphalt, Schapiro explained.

Last year, in fiscal year 2025, which runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, the NJDOT repaired 156,000 potholes in New Jersey.

Over the past five fiscal years, the NJDOT averaged approximately $1.9 million a year to repair potholes, and over those past five years, they’ve repaired an average of 156,000 potholes per year. So, last year was pretty much on average, Schapiro said.

“This year so far, from December 1 through the beginning of January, we have repaired about 21,000 potholes just this winter, and that’s up from last year when we repaired about 12,000 potholes in that same period,” Schapiro said.

He expects more potholes to be repaired this spring than last year, due to the severity of the winter weather.

Most pothole repairs reported in Middlesex and Somerset counties

So far this year, the most pothole repairs have been in Middlesex and Somerset counties.

In part, that’s because those are counties that get a little bit more winter weather. There are also more state highways in those counties, which means more miles of roadway the NJDOT has to manage and repair, Schapiro said.

How New Jersey drivers can report potholes

There are two ways residents can report a pothole in need of repair. Either call 1-800-POTHOLE and provide the roadway, the direction, and which lane the pothole is in, or go to the website, and an interactive map will pop up where you can drop a pin as to where the pothole is located.

Schapiro wants to remind residents, however, that the NJDOT only maintains state and interstate highways.

Since most roads in New Jersey are county or municipal roads, there is a contact list that will direct residents to the right person to call to report potholes in that county.

Schapiro reminds residents to always remain alert on the roadways, obey the posted speed limits, don’t drive distracted, and avoid going over potholes whenever it’s safe and possible.

