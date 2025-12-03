🎄 It's full steam ahead for the holiday season in New Jersey

The holiday season is in full swing around New Jersey. In the middle of the hustle and bustle, the decorating, the cooking, the baking, the shopping, and the wrapping, it's important to take some time for you and your family to enjoy the festivities around.

Luckily, New Jersey has an overflow of holiday festivals and events this year. From Sussex County to Cape May, there's something for everyone.

So, grab a cup of cheer and get out to one of these holiday-themed events.

Now – Jan. 4

Now – Jan. 4

217 Berlin-Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville

Times: Vary

Tickets: $54.94 General Admission for one carload (8 passengers or less)

The show this year is called “Glow to Bed: A Journey Through Time.” This dazzling drive-thru adventure takes visitors on a one mile long journey. Take the family and cruise down this enchanting roadway, experiencing the magic of Christmas come to life at every turn.

Each section of the Turnpike glows with nearly 9 million animated lights, all synchronized to holiday music you can tune into on your car radio.

Dec. 1 – 30

Dec. 1 – 30

Barron Arts Center, 582 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge

Time: Mon-Fri from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat. and Sun. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: Entry is free and no reservation is needed.

If trains are your thing, then you don’t want to miss the Barron Arts Center Holiday Model Train Show.

Colonia resident Mike Gelesky has loved trains since he was 5 years old when his parents gave him his first Lionel set. Now, in its 35th year, Gelesky is showcasing a massive train display that took him weeks to design and set up.

This year’s display showcases hundreds of feet of tracks, small-town settings, snowy mountains, and yes, he even pays homage to some famous Jersey sites. Walk around the layout and watch multiple trains of different scales run simultaneously.

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Day)

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Day)

615 E Moss Mill Rd, Smithville

This charming village in Galloway Township transforms into a Dickens village during the holiday season, with many events to keep everyone in the festive mood.

The Light Show on the Lake is every day in December from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Over 120 Christmas trees with over 50,000 lights float on the lake in the center of Smithville. An orchestrated show of lights and music plays out across the lake.

Hospitality Night is Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each year, the shops thank their loyal customers with a hospitality night of discounts, refreshments, live entertainment, and raffles.

Girls Night Out is Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. An evening for the ladies to shop and celebrate the holiday season together. There will be wine and cheese, raffles, discounts, and other benefits for evening shopping.

Breakfast with Santa is on Dec. 7 and 14 at Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light. Reservations are needed.

S’mores on the Greene is every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December. Make s’mores around the campfire from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Dec. 1 – 28

Dec. 1 – 28

1923 Baileys Corner Rd, Wall Township

Date/Time: Friday through Sunday – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults and $6 for children. Feed bags and wagon rides are $3 each

All 25 acres of the farm are covered in Christmas spirit, resembling a life-sized Christmas village.

Visit the historic 100-year-old barn that’s been converted into a farmer’s market. For purchase is feed bags, Yuletide wagon ride tickets, and hot chocolate for those frosty nights.

When you exit the market, you can visit the indoor and outdoor petting zoos with all the animals, have pictures taken with Santa, watch holiday movies, visit the model train house, and take a ride to visit the two tunnels of lights and the Christmas village.

All proceeds go directly to the farm’s mission, which is helping rescued animals, and for programs for special needs individuals, teens with mental health issues, and veterans with PTSD.

Dec. 1 – Jan. 4

Dec. 1 – Jan. 4

108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

Time: Varies

Returning for a second year, the Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms combines the holidays with tulips to bring you an unforgettable experience. The entire farm will be lit from top to bottom with sparkling holiday lights and more than 50,000 illuminated tulips. Watch the windmill come alive with dazzling RGB pixel lights and a towering 50-foot pixel tree.

Dance in sync to your favorite holiday music every 30 minutes.

On Dec. 18, 19, and 20, there will be a 200-drone light-and-music show from 6 pm to 8 pm.

There will be hot chocolate stations, beer, wine, and cocktails, festive food and sweet treats, pony rides, a petting zoo, fresh tulips for sale, and a holiday gift shop.

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1

Streets of Cape May

Step into a Charles Dickens village as Cape May transforms itself for the holiday season. Don’t miss events like the Winter WonderWalk, the spirited trolley rides, the holiday inns tour, and Old Fashioned Christmas Exhibit, the Caroling in Victorian Cape May walking tour, tours of the Physick Estate, and more.

Dec. 1 – Jan. 3

Dec. 1 – Jan. 3

PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel

Time: Sunday through Thursday – 5 pm to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday – 5 pm to 11 pm

Cost: $25 and up per carload

Experience this dazzling light display from the comfort of your own car. Enjoy festive music as you drive through the merriment of Christmas lights, trees, and decorations.

At the holiday village, guests can get out of their cars to take photos with Santa, decorate cookies, play games, enjoy hot chocolate, and watch classic holiday movies.

Dec. 1 – 28

Dec. 1 – 28

80 Stangl Road, Flemington

Times: Varies

Cost: $42.99 for adults and $39.99 for kids

All aboard the Polar Express! The experience begins as you board your train in Flemington. Each child receives a souvenir golden ticket.

That ticket includes a Meet and Greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride from Flemington with a layover at the festive train station, a complimentary cookie and hot cocoa, a handcrafted sleigh bell gift, and a family photo with Santa. Explore the museum, which showcases railroad memorabilia.

Don’t forget to leave a letter for Santa in his mailbox at the station!

Dec. 4

Dec. 4

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets: $65

Listen to classic holiday tunes and sip a glass of Laurita wine while making candles. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll make a hand-poured, three-wick candle in a hand-carved wooden dough bowl, giving it a farmhouse look. Pick two cozy fall-inspired scents, and enjoy a night with great friends.

Reservations are needed.

Dec. 5 – 23

Dec. 5 – 23

126 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Tickets: Prices vary depending on the package

Dubbed the “North Pole of NJ,” this is a one-of-a-kind Christmas village that feels like you’re in the middle of a holiday movie. Kids can visit Santa’s workshop where they can make reindeer food with elves, write wish lists, and meet Santa. Take a ride on the carousel, ice skate, visit the sweet shop, warm up at the fire pit, and shop for gifts at the vendor village. All proceeds benefit GeorgesHouse.org, a nonprofit committed to providing toys and transitional housing for kids and families in need.

Dec. 5 – 7

Dec. 5 – 7

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: Varies

Cost: $7 and up

You don’t have to fly to Germany to experience an authentic Weihnactsmarkt. This is the largest annual Christmas market in the state, as well as the only German Christmas market in the U.S.

The market features a Biergarten, a food market, folk dancers, and live music. Be sure to visit St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus. All proceeds are donated to local Sussex County charities.

Dec. 6 – 13

Dec. 6 – 13

The Barn at Highlands Ridge Park, 100 North Road, Chester

Time: Varies

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors

View and purchase decorated holiday trees, check out the holiday sales table, and enjoy the winter wonderland setting.

If you don’t buy a tree, you can still vote for your favorite and donate to a cause that benefits the community. Bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Chester/Mendham Food Pantry.

Dec. 6

Dec. 6

Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce Office, 39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $40 in advance, and $45 the day of the event

Step into the magic of the holiday season for Ocean Grove’s 39th Annual Victorian House Tour. Take part in this enchanting self-guided tour that showcases an array of beautifully decorated homes, charming inns, a historic Centennial House, the Historical Society Museum, and one of Ocean Grove’s iconic tents.

A complimentary trolley will bring guests between stops. Stay in town after the tour for the Christmas tree lighting and the live nativity performance.

Dec. 7

Dec. 7

911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Need to holiday shop but you’re looking for that special, unique something? The Porta Holiday Market features a curated collection of 25 local handmade artists and makers. You’ll find candles, clothes, one-of-a-kind artwork, jewelry, and more.

Dec. 12 – 14

Dec. 12 – 14

NJ Convention and Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Time: Friday – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Prices vary depending on day or multiple day pass packages

Back for a 5th year, Christmas Con is the ultimate holiday event for Christmas movie fans, bringing together the biggest stars from Hallmark’s holiday rom coms. Mingle with the actors and actresses. Visit the selfie station for photos with the stars, get autographs, and chat with the celebs such as Tyler Hynes, Danica McKellar, Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bennett, and Andrew Walker.

Get some shopping done at the holiday market filled with Hallmark Christmas merch, crafts, and more.

