It's fall in New Jersey, and the signs of the season are showing up all over the Garden State. From haybales to pumpkins and even PSL's (pumpkin spice lattes), autumn has surely arrived to our area.

Before you know it, the leaves will be changing colors and the flannel attire will be out in full force. Not to mention, the beautiful weather that comes with the fall season.

It's no wonder festivals are happening all throughout the state. Even up the river, you can't escape the fall activities.

And although some of those activities may include scares and frights for adults and teens, there are also a bunch that are perfect for the little ones and their families.

What's more? So many of them are geared more for the fall and less about Halloween or Oktoberfest. And in Monmouth County, one big fall tradition is about to return for 2025.

Thompson Park Day 2025

Right in the Lincroft section of Middletown, located next to Brookdale Community College, is Thompson Park. And every year they hold their annual fall event, Thompson Park Day.

Activities include archery, wagon rides, climbing walls, pumpkin painting, pottery, games, and more. Plus fall sport activities and entertainment make this the perfect way to spend a fall day.

One of my favorite activities at Thompson Park Day happens at the Theater Barn. A monster mash dance party at the barn is by far a great way to get ready for the Halloween season. Your kids will love it.

Thompson Park - Entrance Google Maps loading...

Event details

Thompson Park Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details from the Monmouth County Park System can be found here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.