It's that time of year for fall celebrations. And all throughout New Jersey you'll find activities happening large and small.

From family based events to those just for adults, we've got it all. Not to mention all the big Halloween events, including one of the largest gatherings of zombies in the state to kick off the month of October.

Speaking of the month of October, it wouldn't be fair not to mention one of the biggest types of events that happens in the Garden State. Oktoberfest.

What is Oktoberfest?

For those who are unfamiliar, Oktoberfest is a folk and beer festival. It has German roots and it celebrated beginning around mid-September (You can read more about Oktoberfest here).

Of course, it's not just in Germany Oktoberfest is celebrated. Here in the United States, we also fire up the celebrations.

And zeroing in even further, New Jersey is very big into Oktoberfest. Not just on land, but also at sea.

Well, sort of. Over water at least.

Oktoberfest on the Seastreak

For one weekend in October, The Seatreak Ferry in Highlands, NJ, is offering a very special fall foliage cruise that's all about Oktoberfest. According to Seastreak, you'll enjoy a "delicious selection of some of Germany’s best beers, wines, and foods" all while enjoying the beautiful foliage up the Hudson River.

The special Oktoberfest cruise is happening Saturday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct 12 with an 11:30 a.m. departure each day. More details, including ticket info, can be found here.

