It's hard to believe we're almost back at it again. The 2025 Zombie Walk in Asbury Park is right around the corner, where the dead will once again come alive in droves.

2024 was the first time I not only got to be there broadcasting live for the duration of the event, but also participate as an airbrushed zombie thanks to the amazing Zombie makeup artists on-site at the Asbury Park boardwalk. And I have to tell you, it was an incredible experience.

ALSO READ: Stone Pony summer stage wraps up for 2025 with 3 final events

Here's a look back at last years zombie takeover, followed by why the world record hasn't been broken since 2013 (there's more to it than you may think).

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk Townsquare Media New Jersey loading...

No new world record?

For as large of a gathering that the 2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk was, one might question why it only made the Guinness World Record in 2010 and 2013? Were those the only two years we managed to land in the record books?

Quite the opposite, actually. I can tell you first hand that the 2024 Zombie Walk was HUGE! And, it is possible there were enough participants for another world record to have been set. So why wasn't there?

Well, it's not as easy as it seems to make the walk tally official There's a lot of logistics that have to go into place in order to accurately record how many zombies actually turn out.

You also have to have the team from Guinness World Records on-site, plus security, on-site checkers to determine if every individual participating is deemed a zombie, and more. It's really quite involved to make these counts official, which is why it's not done every year.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk Townsquare Media New Jersey loading...

A logistical hurdle

Despite that, I can fairly confidently say that if we were able to do this annually, we'd probably break our own Asbury record every few years. I especially believe this to be true if the weather is nice, like it was in 2024.

Even without the official record, the Asbury Park Zombie Walk is considered to be one of the largest gatherings of the Halloween season.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk Townsquare Media New Jersey loading...

1st Saturday of October

The 2025 Zombie Walk is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, rain or shine. Big Joe Henry will be broadcasting live from this years event, and he's got all the details here if you're looking to attend. Trust me, it's an incredible experience.

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.