A hard as it is to believe, shows on the Stone Pony summer stage are coming to an end for 2025. It almost feels like yesterday that we were just getting started at the legendary venue in Asbury Park.

Even crazier? All shows on the summer stage are technically done for the official summer season of 2025. Any scheduled events that remain are technically after the official beginning of fall, which for 2025 is on Monday, Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m.

With that said, it's still not too late to catch one of the few remaining events for the calendar 2025 season. Sure, summer may be officially over, but it doesn't mean the fun has to be.

And remember, the Stone Pony has shows, events, and entertainment all year long. That means just because the sun is setting on the summer stage, doesn't mean the excitement has to end.

With that said, here's a look at the three final events taking place at the Stone Pony summer stage in 2025. Make sure you mark these on your calendar because it's the last time to experience this until the summer of 2026.

Saturday, Sept. 27

The Menzingers

on The Stone Pony Summer Stage (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Seether & Daughtry

on The Stone Pony Summer Stage (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 12

Asbury Park Village Market

at The Stone Pony Summer Stage (12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - More info below)

Village Market Details

According to the Stone Pony, you'll be able to "shop more than 50 local and visiting vendors featuring vintage clothing from the 1950s to early 2000s, vinyl records, home decor, jewelry, and more." An absolutely perfect way to cap off what has been an amazing season at the Stone Pony summer stage (see more details here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.