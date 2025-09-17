Whether we're over a month away or just days away, this is something that should be addressed now. The Halloween curfew is way to early in New Jersey.

At least for the 2025 year it is. And there's a logical reason why we should look at addressing this now rather than later.

If we wait, this change may never take place. It's better for towns to get this out now so New Jersey families can prepare.

What's the reason?

But what is this big proposed change to Halloween? And why does it only make sense to do in 2025?

Well it's not just 2025, but any time Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday. And in 2025, Halloween will joyfully fall on a Friday.

And it's for that reason why New Jersey needs to push back their Halloween curfews now so kids can be out later well into the evening. I mean, there's no school the next day, so why not?

Start Later

I would also argue that 2025 is a perfect year to begin trick-or-treating even later than usual. Trust me, it's absolutely more fun in the dark.

In fact, trick-or-treating used to mostly occur in the dark. But that was when the clocks fell back before October 31. That's no longer the case.

And when school is the next day, it makes it hard to be out late. However, it's that extended daylight in the evening that changed it.

2025 and 2026

2026 will feature another year where New Jersey can do this because it'll fall on a Saturday. But even better? We'll gain that hour of sleep the very next day thanks to the clocks falling back that Sunday.

So for now, New Jersey towns should readjust when trick-or-treating ends to a later time. Once Halloween goes back to being a school night, then we'll put it back.

