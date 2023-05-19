RHONJ and former NJ 101.5 host Caroline Manzo has a cooking show

Most "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans were always in love with Caroline Manzo, as she was the one with the most common sense on the show.

She quit the show after season five and then appeared in the spinoff, called “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Also known as RHUTG, because... Bravo.

An incident with Brandi Glanville caused her to call it quits after that and she has said on many interviews that she would never ever return to the show.

New listeners to New Jersey 101.5 probably don’t know that we were lucky enough to have Caroline Manzo host a show here at New Jersey 101.5 for a short time in 2011. It was mostly a publicity stunt and a fun story arc for the RHONJ but I have to tell you, as neophytes go, she was a pretty good radio host.

Not only that, but she drew in a lot of listeners who enjoyed hearing her even if they weren’t fans of the show.

Caroline was always so popular because she was the most down-to-earth of the Jersey girls. Sort of like the mom of the group.

For those wondering what Caroline is up to lately, she has a pretty popular cooking show on YouTube called “Food, Love, and Chaos” where she teaches cooking 101 and does some of her favorite Italian recipes.

According to pagesix.com her show has over 25,000 subscribers with guests, including celebrities, real housewives, cast members, and, of course, her family showing up to visit.

Her shows are short 6 to 7 minute videos, showing her recipes while telling stories about her family and friends.

“Coming from a traditional Italian family, food and cooking have always been such a big part of my life ever since I can remember,” she told pagesix.com

Episodes drop every Wednesday and if you wanna catch them, you should check out her YouTube channel @CarolineManzoMedia.

She’s also been working on her first cookbook, “Food, and Other Things I Love” is due out next year.

Caroline, any time you wanna come back and do a show here, hit me up!

