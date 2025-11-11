☑️ Missing Middletown student John Paul Fernandez was last seen in 2015

☑️ A six-page note later surfaced hidden inside a stuffed toy eagle

☑️ Human remains discovered in Middletown may finally bring answers to his family

MIDDLETOWN — Human remains found near the Henry Hudson Trail have been identified as a Monmouth County Seton Hall student who went missing in 2015.

John Paul Fernandez of Middletown was last seen at Natco Lake in Hazlet, where his cell phone was found. Despite searches and media coverage, he was never heard from again. His mother, Ninia Fernandez, told the Filipino news agency GMA News Online her son was a senior and an accounting major.

Ninia said her son left behind a six-page suicide note found inside a stuffed toy eagle. He was bullied at Middletown High School and college.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, human remains were found in the area of Willow Street in Middletown, which runs parallel to the Henry Hudson Trail on Nov. 4, 2024. There was nothing suspicious about the discovery.

Natco Lake Park in Hazlet

Family and community seek closure

Almost a year later, Middletown police told his mother the remains were identified as her son. His mother, Ninia Fernandez, shared the news on her Facebook page.

"There are no words to describe the pain and the countless tears we have cried for him — every single day, for every year he was gone. While this brings heartbreaking closure, it also brings peace to finally bring our son home," Ninia Fernandez wrote. "We are forever grateful to everyone who helped us look for JP, prayed with us, and never stopped hoping alongside our family."

She said a celebration of life will be held to honor his memory.

