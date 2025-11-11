🔴 Gov. Phil Murphy pardons 11 New Jersey veterans on Veterans Day

🔴 Veterans say pardons allow them to rebuild their lives

🔴 Murphy’s growing clemency record now totals 228 individuals

HOLMDEL — One day after granting clemency to dozens of criminal offenders, Gov. Phil Murphy has issued pardons to 11 veterans in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Veterans Day, the governor made the announcement in Holmdel at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Museum.

"Actions taken during a person’s hardest chapter should not define them — especially for those who have sacrificed so much in service of our nation,” Murphy said.

To date, the Murphy administration has granted clemency to 228 people.

Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Murphy honors service members with Veterans Day pardons

Daniel Ruiz, a member of the Army National Guard for over 18 years who served in Iraq, received a pardon for a 2004 conviction for assault and drug-related charges.

He was a juvenile at the time of his conviction. Now, Ruiz has a family and is a member of the Bayonne Fire Department.

The pardon will allow Ruiz to advance within the National Guard to support his wife and children.

"I could not have come this far without the unwavering support of my wife, family, friends, and colleagues, who took the time to vouch for me and my character. I am proud to have such remarkable New Jerseyans by my side," Ruiz said.

Other veterans who received pardons on Tuesday include:

🔴 Tyrone Asia (U.S. Army): unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2012

🔴 David Kelley (U.S Marines Corps): possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005

🔴 Luis Rivera (U.S. Marines Reserves): possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001; local ordinance violations, sentenced in 2003; loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2015; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2015

🔴 Michael Griffin (U.S. Army): larceny, sentenced in 1992; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1997; contempt of order, sentenced in 1997

🔴 Nelis Hansen (U.S. Army): unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, sentenced in 1983

🔴 Howard Jones, Jr. (U.S. Army): distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993; piracy, sentenced in 2003; theft, sentenced in 2003; violation of probation, sentenced in 2004; violation of probation, sentenced in 2005

🔴 Dante Monk (U.S. Army): failure to turn over a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2002; terroristic threats and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2004

🔴 Justo Pena (U.S. Marine Corps): possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1982; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1986; unauthorized use of vehicle, sentenced in 1987; larceny, sentenced in 1990; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to use and under influence of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, sentenced in 1993

🔴 Dwayne “Hassan” Jones (U.S. Navy): conspiracy (two counts) and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within school zone, sentenced in 1991

🔴 James Mangold (U.S. Army National Guard): arson, sentenced in 2003

