Police stop pop-up parties in Roselle and Union Beach, NJ

It was a relatively quiet weekend down the Jersey Shore, free from rowdy pop-up parties that have disrupted towns since the Summer season began.

Union Beach Police say they prevented a pop-up from happening on Saturday after they intercepted social media chatter about a planned event.

People did start arriving in town to party, but officers were sending them away.

According to police, an invitation was shared on social media by a 17-year-old Union Beach resident.

Police say they issues 15 summonses, but did not say what they were for, or if the 17-year-old was charged.

In Roselle, police stopped a pop-up pool party.

The homeowner told officers he does allow a friend to use his pool, but was unaware of the potential magnitude of the promoted party.

Meanwhile, the pop-up planned for Long Branch did not happen.

Apparently word did get out that a judge ordered the cancellation. Extra police were on hand all weekend to ensure no large, unauthorized, crowds were gathering.

It was also quiet in Asbury Park and Point Pleasant Beach.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Point Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra thanked his police department for giving up time off to show up on Saturday to handle any potential problems.

Kanitra says police will continue to monitor for future potential pop-up parties, but was again critical of a lack of help from Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We still need help from the state. It’s crazy that a 1.5 square mile town is expected to expend resources like this time and time again for a situation Trenton created,” the mayor wrote on his Facebook page.

