A 28-year-old man from Long Island, New York has been accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from his Monmouth County based employer.

Joseph Hardoon, of Valley Stream, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking.

Law enforcement launched an investigation in November after being contacted by Hardoon’s former employer, based in Ocean Township.

While working as a bookkeeper, Hardoon allegedly stole a total of $497,500 over a three-year span, from December 2021 to October 2024.

The early investigation turned up a portion of that theft, more than $75,000 between 2022 through 2024, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Investigators then found that Hardoon mobile deposited roughly 130 checks into his personal accounts, the same affidavit said.

On Monday, Hardoon was charged and released, ahead of future court proceedings, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Monmouth County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration Monmouth County arrests for theft (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Monmouth County man accused of stealing 123 iPhones from work

Last month, the same charge was filed against a Union Beach man, accused of stealing 123 Apple cell phones from his employers.

Norberto O. Matias was working as a business sales account manager for a telecommunications company, when he began ordering iPhone 15s under multiple companies’ accounts.

The 35-year-old Matias allegedly shipped the expensive phones, with a total value around $141,000, directly to his home.

Police searched through business and shipping records, and spoke to at least five of Matias’s clients who said they were charged for phones they never received.

Matias was also charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking.

He was slated for an appearance on Aug. 26 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By July, the number of layoffs had well more than doubled. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt