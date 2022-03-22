Big names to perform at concert for Ukraine in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Tickets are on sale now for Mayor Paul Kanitra's promised concert to benefit Ukrainians fleeing their country following the attack by Russia.

No more than 1,800 tickets are available via axs.com at $60 each for the concert scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Jenkinson's Pavilion.

The concert features the Eddie Testa Band, Bobby Bandiera, Green Secret, Joe Bonanno and Steve Forbert.

While not on the official lineup, several special guests including Southside Johnny may also perform at the concert, according to sources close to the concert.

The Ukrainian Chorus of Dumka of New York, which appeared on Saturday Night Live, will open the concert with the Ukrainian national anthem.

Two of the charitable groups that Kanitra met during his trip to the Ukrainian border will benefit from the concert. All proceeds from the concert minus credit card fees will go towards charity.

"For certain, we're going to be making a donation to Caritas. They are the group that was behind bringing a lot of the orphans that I met at the border to Poland and resettling them. They're doing incredible work there and throughout Europe resettling a lot of the orphans," Kanitra said.

Paul Kanitra in Przemyśl Główny, Poland Paul Kanitra in Przemyśl Główny, Poland (Paul Kanitra) loading...

The mayor also anticipates making a donation to World Central Kitchen, a group Kanitra helped prepare and hand out meals at the border crossing.

"I saw first hand what a difference they're making putting food in people's hands after a long journey," Kanitra said.

There are also sponsorship opportunities are available for the concert which comes with VIP tickets.

Logo for Point Pleasant Beach Cares Concert for Ukraine Logo for Point Pleasant Beach Cares Concert for Ukraine (Paul Kanitra) loading...

An appearance from Springsteen?

Kanitra said he had a lot of help for his first foray into concert promotion.

"We had some really great help with Tom Parr, who was a friend of mine, and Bobby Bandiera, who is a friend of his. Tom knows the industry really well. Bobby knows all the musicians and PJ Storino from Jenkinsons jumped in and offered the venue and the staff and things got rolling from there."

As with other charitable concerts on the Jersey Shore, will one of the unannounced performers be a certain singer from Freehold?

"The way I understand it, he is friends with two or three of the acts that are going to be there. Nobody ever directly asks. He just finds out about it on his own and decides to show up or not," Kanitra said.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.