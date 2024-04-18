Another day, another school vehicle crash in Manchester, NJ
🚍 Officials say a car made a left turn into the path of an approaching school bus
🚍 Four people were hospitalized for treatment of injuries
🚍 A similar crash happened Tuesday a few miles to the north
Four people were hospitalized in the second crash in two days involving a vehicle transporting children in Manchester Township.
A 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan traveling south on Ridgeway Road (Route 571) made a left turn onto eastbound Route 70 into the path of a northbound small school bus carrying Manchester Township Public School children around 6:40 a.m., according to Manchester Police Capt. Vincent Manco.
The impact of the crash spun the Honda around leaving it facing north next to the school bus, according to police.
One of the two children on board the bus, driver Karen Hurley, 54, of the Whiting section of Manchester, and bus aide Gloria Lecompte, 60, of Lakehurst and were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of injuries, according to Manco. The driver of the Honda, Christian Little, 27, of Jackson, was also taken to Community Medical, according to Manco.
All were in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.
Another left turn gone bad
Thirteen people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning between a Ford transit van and an Acura sedan in a crash a few miles away on Ridgeway Road.
Manco said an Acura sedan made a left turn from Ridgeway Road onto Hope Chapel Road on a solid green light, and was struck by the van carrying students from Maayan Academy, a boarding school for high school girls in Jackson.
Manco said 11 students and both drivers were hospitalized for treatment of injuries.
