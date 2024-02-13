Secrets that car thieves don’t want you to know as crime rises in NJ

🚗 Car thefts are on the rise in New Jersey

🚗 Subtle detail tells car thieves your doors are unlocked

🚗 Other tips that make vehicles easy targets for thieves

There's a new, convenient way for aspiring car thieves to figure out that your car is ripe for the taking.

Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise in New Jersey.

More than 16,600 vehicles were stolen in 2023, according to preliminary data shared with New Jersey 101.5 last month by the Attorney General's Office. That's a 4% increase over 2022.

Many car thieves take vehicles to commit more crimes, according to a flyer shared by the South Brunswick police. Other thieves resell the car as a whole or as parts, and some cars are stolen just for joyrides.

Side mirrors on a BMW (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ/Canva) Side mirrors on a BMW (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ/Canva) loading...

This tells car thieves your vehicle is unlocked

Regardless of their motives, car thieves are looking for vulnerable targets.

Now car thieves have figured out that a feature on many luxury vehicles can tell them whether or not it's unlocked.

Side mirrors on a high-end vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ/Canva) Side mirrors on a high-end vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ/Canva) loading...

Side mirrors that fold in when the vehicle is locked are making law-abiding citizens vulnerable, the Fair Lawn police said in a recent advisory to the public.

"Some high end motor vehicle side view mirrors automatically push in when the vehicle is locked. Thieves are aware of this option on vehicles and makes them very easily recognizable when they are locked."

Many vehicles allow owners to disable the automatic fold-in feature, though how this is done may vary between manufacturers.

NJ cars stolen the most

Some car models are more appealing to car thieves than others. These models the most targeted vehicles in New Jersey:

Story continues below 👇

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Recently, car thieves have also been targeting certain Hyundai and Kia models.

Videos shared on social media show how to steal the vehicles in one minute using only a USB cable.

Hyundai and Kia developed theft deterrent software and released it last year. More information on the free fix is available online here.

Kia-Hyundai Recall Explainer (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) loading...

Other tips that make vehicles easy targets for thieves

The South Brunswick and Lyndhurst police shared vital tips for vehicle owners who want to avoid becoming victims.

Cars left unlocked or with their windows down are prime targets for car thieves. Owners who leave their keys inside their vehicles, especially in plain view, and also more likely to have their cars taken.

Parking in well-lit areas can also be a deterrent.

Even car owners who do everything right can have their cars stolen. Thieves are breaking into New Jersey homes to get key fobs.

The Lyndhusrst police said installing motion activated cameras and taking other steps to secure your home.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom