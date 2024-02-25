3 cats killed in intense three-alarm Fair Lawn, NJ house fire

🔥 House devastated by sudden afternoon fire

🔥 Neighboring fire departments were called to the scene

🔥 Nearly 50 firefighters responded

FAIR LAWN — Three pet cats were killed by a rapidly spreading house fire on Saturday.

Fair Lawn firefighters were called to the home on 5th Street near Morlot Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Douglas Sadowski.

Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) loading...

Assistant Chief Ralph Rinaldo said the front of the house was already intensely burning when firefighters arrived.

"The members did a great job knocking the fire down using deck guns before entering the building," said Rinaldo.

Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) loading...

The blaze grew into a three-alarm fire and firefighters from Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park were called in to help.

Around 45 firefighters in total worked together to battle the flames. The fire, which severely damaged the home, was put out in around an hour.

Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) Fair Lawn house fire 2/24/24 (Courtesy John Argueta, Marty Pelta/Fair Lawn FD) loading...

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. However, the residents' cats were unable to get out.

"We mounted a very aggressive attack but unfortunately due to the fast moving fire we were unable to save the residents' three cats," said Rinaldo.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Five residents displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross, News 12 New Jersey reported.

