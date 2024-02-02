Home Depot worker dies in crash at store in Old Bridge, NJ

🚨A car became wedged under a tractor-trailer at a Home Depot loading dock

🚨The driver was a manager at the store

🚨The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation

OLD BRIDGE — A long-time Home Depot employee died in an unusual crash at his store Thursday morning.

Police Capt. Michael Snee told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Allen Szucs, 55, from the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick, died after his Chevrolet Malibu collided with a tractor-trailer at a loading dock at the store on Route 9.

Video shows the car became wedged under the truck.

Szucs was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the incident were not disclosed by Snee.

Allen Szucs Allen Szucs (@szuchs_allen via X) loading...

Supporter of his co-workers

According to his Linkedin page, Szucs worked at the store since 2015. His X social media account is made up mostly of photos showing co-workers being recognized for their achievements.

Snee asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-721-5600 extension 3821.

Old Bridge police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ranking the Richest Counties in New Jersey This is a list of the median household incomes in all 21 New Jersey counties from poorest to richest. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba