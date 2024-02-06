Juvenile driver faces upgraded charges after killing NJ mom

🔺 NJ mom dies after two-SUV crash

🔺 Young driver ran away from scene

🔺 Juvenile faces upgraded charge for death

TEANECK — A juvenile driver is facing upgraded charges, accused of crashing into an SUV and killing a mother returning home from school drop-off last month in Bergen County.

Dymond Fryson, 40, of Teaneck, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on Jan. 25.

Teaneck police received a 911 call reporting the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Palmer and Sherman avenues just before 8 a.m.

A 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by a juvenile younger than 18, struck a 2022 Nissan Rogue, sending both SUVs off the road, police said.

NJ mom killed in hit and run crash (ABC Eyewitness News via Youtube, Fryson Brown family via GoFundMe) NJ mom killed in Teaneck hit and run crash (ABC Eyewitness News via Youtube) loading...

Fryson, who had been driving the Nissan, was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The juvenile ran from the scene but was later tracked down by police. Prosecutors did not immediately confirm whether the young driver was licensed or not.

Dymond Fryson was killed in a hit and run in Teaneck (Fryson-Brown Friends and Family via GoFundMe) Dymond Fryson was killed in a hit and run in Teaneck (Fryson-Brown Friends and Family via GoFundMe) loading...

The juvenile was initially charged with third-degree counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, as well as fourth-degree assault by auto.

On Jan. 31, charges were upgraded to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, both second-degree offenses.

Dymond Fryson was killed in a hit and run in Teaneck (Fryson-Brown Friends and Family via GoFundMe) Dymond Fryson was killed in a hit and run in Teaneck (Fryson-Brown Friends and Family via GoFundMe) loading...

Fryson has been mourned as a loving mother of two daughters and guardian of her niece.

She is also survived by her partner, a school principal who works in the Bronx, New York.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support the Fryson-Brown family said that Dymond Fryson had just dropped off her older daughter and niece at school, and was returning home when her SUV was plowed into by the other vehicle.

Teaneck Google Maps, Canva Teaneck (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

As reported by ABC Eyewitness News on the day of the crash, the Rogue struck a neighbor's house due to the impact.

The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian and was scheduled for a first appearance in family court in Hackensack.

middlesex county (Canva) loading...

Similar deadly hit-and-run arrest in Middlesex County

Last week, authorities in Middlesex County announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of a hit-and-run that killed a mother in South Brunswick last winter.

Giovanni Gaines-Little was charged nearly a year after the death of 43-year-old Kerri Lynn Shea, of East Windsor, in a nighttime crash — which Gaines-Little also ran away from, prosecutors have said.

Kerri Lynn Shea (Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, GoFundMe via Sheilla Kraft) Kerri Lynn Shea (Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, GoFundMe via Sheilla Kraft) loading...

Read More: NJ driver charged in hit and run that killed Middlesex County mom

In that crash, Gaines-Little was both unlicensed and had a suspended license, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

It appears that a fraudulent license had also been taken from him, according to a prosecutor's office spokesperson.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang