Year after crash killed NJ executive and mom, driver is arrested
⚫ NJ mom killed in hit and run
⚫ Other driver ran from deadly crash
⚫ 24-year-old with suspended license arrested nearly year later
A 24-year-old from Camden is now accused of a hit-and-run that killed a mother in South Brunswick last winter.
Giovanni Gaines-Little was arrested on Monday nearly a year after the death of 43-year-old Kerri Lynn Shea, of East Windsor, in a nighttime crash.
⚫ Other driver ran from deadly crash
On Feb. 25, 2023, just before 10 p.m., first responders were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick.
Shea died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle ran away, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Gaines-Little has been charged with second-degree counts of vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and hindering one’s own apprehension or prosecution.
He also was faced with third-degree counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license or while unlicensed, hindering one’s own apprehension or prosecution, witness tampering and fourth-degree obstruction.
Shea is survived by her husband and their daughter, as well as parents and other relatives.
She was remembered as a graduate of Rutgers University, who also earned an MBA from the University of West Virginia. Shea worked for Merrill Lynch, as a vice president in Hopewell — who also enjoyed a lifelong passion for theater and dance.
An online GoFundMe campaign to benefit her grieving family, created by friend Sheilla Kraft, mourned Shea as "Kerri-Lynn was the kindest of hearts, with a light that will never be forgotten."
Gaines-Little was being held at Middlesex County Jail pending a pre-trial detention hearing set for Friday.
Celebrities Who Were Murdered
Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda