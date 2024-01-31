Year after crash killed NJ executive and mom, driver is arrested

⚫ NJ mom killed in hit and run

⚫ Other driver ran from deadly crash

⚫ 24-year-old with suspended license arrested nearly year later

A 24-year-old from Camden is now accused of a hit-and-run that killed a mother in South Brunswick last winter.

Giovanni Gaines-Little was arrested on Monday nearly a year after the death of 43-year-old Kerri Lynn Shea, of East Windsor, in a nighttime crash.

Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office shield, police lights (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

On Feb. 25, 2023, just before 10 p.m., first responders were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick.

Shea died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle ran away, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Kerri Lynn Shea (Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, GoFundMe via Sheilla Kraft)

Gaines-Little has been charged with second-degree counts of vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and hindering one’s own apprehension or prosecution.

He also was faced with third-degree counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license or while unlicensed, hindering one’s own apprehension or prosecution, witness tampering and fourth-degree obstruction.

Site of South Brunswick deadly crash (Google Maps)

Shea is survived by her husband and their daughter, as well as parents and other relatives.

She was remembered as a graduate of Rutgers University, who also earned an MBA from the University of West Virginia. Shea worked for Merrill Lynch, as a vice president in Hopewell — who also enjoyed a lifelong passion for theater and dance.

Kerri Lynn Shea with her family (via Facebook)

An online GoFundMe campaign to benefit her grieving family, created by friend Sheilla Kraft, mourned Shea as "Kerri-Lynn was the kindest of hearts, with a light that will never be forgotten."

Gaines-Little was being held at Middlesex County Jail pending a pre-trial detention hearing set for Friday.