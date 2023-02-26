Driver flees on foot after crash kills East Windsor, NJ mom

🚨 A wife and mother of a young girl is dead after a fatal crash in South Brunswick

🚨 The driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene

🚨 Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the other motorist

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A mother has been killed in a hit-and-run and investigators are looking for the other driver who ran from the scene.

Kerri Lynn Shea, 43, of East Windsor died in the crash in South Brunswick at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators are looking for the other driver in the crash as of Sunday afternoon. The person is believed to have fled on foot.

Kerri Lynn Shea with her family (via Facebook) Kerri Lynn Shea with her family (via Facebook) loading...

"The investigation is active and continuing," a statement from the prosecutor's office said. "At this time, law enforcement is actively pursuing the identification and apprehension of the other driver and assistance from the community is being sought."

Authorities did not release a description of the other driver, their vehicle, or Shea's vehicle.

Recent posts on social media show Shea with her husband young daughter.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to contact South Brunswick police Officer Bryan Sites at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7485 or MCPO Det. Matthew Colonna at (732) 745-3354.

Kerri Lynn Shea with her family (via Facebook) Kerri Lynn Shea with her family (via Facebook) loading...

