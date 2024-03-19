Mom’s disturbing story about child in this car fire was a lie, cops say
🔥Police got a woman out a car engulfed in flames in Fair Lawn Saturday afternoon
🔥She said her child was in the back seat
🔥The mom left the scene as firefighters found no child
FAIR LAWN — A woman whose car caught fire Saturday afternoon falsely told first responders her child was inside, police said.
Fair Lawn police said the woman was still inside the burning vehicle when they arrived at the car on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. After getting the woman out of the car she said there was a child in the back seat.
As firefighters quickly determined there was no one in the car the woman went to a nearby house where she was arrested.
Police said the woman's vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly up and down Saddle River Road before the fire.
Her child was safe at another location, according to police. Two officers were injured during the incident.
Police did not disclose the identity of the woman. Charges are pending the investigation. She was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation for an evaluation.
