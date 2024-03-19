Mom’s disturbing story about child in this car fire was a lie, cops say

🔥Police got a woman out a car engulfed in flames in Fair Lawn Saturday afternoon

🔥She said her child was in the back seat

🔥The mom left the scene as firefighters found no child

FAIR LAWN — A woman whose car caught fire Saturday afternoon falsely told first responders her child was inside, police said.

Fair Lawn police said the woman was still inside the burning vehicle when they arrived at the car on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. After getting the woman out of the car she said there was a child in the back seat.

As firefighters quickly determined there was no one in the car the woman went to a nearby house where she was arrested.

Police said the woman's vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly up and down Saddle River Road before the fire.

Car after a fire on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn 3/16/24 Car after a fire on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn 3/16/24 (Boyd A. Loving) loading...

Her child was safe at another location, according to police. Two officers were injured during the incident.

Police did not disclose the identity of the woman. Charges are pending the investigation. She was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation for an evaluation.

A woman is arrested by Fair Lawn police after falsely reporting her child was inside a burning vehicle 3/16/24 A woman is arrested by Fair Lawn police after falsely reporting her child was inside a burning vehicle 3/16/24 (Boyd A. Loving) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Get Your NJ 101.5 Merch Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow