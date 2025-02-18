After 16 years in NJ, MLB Network moves to must-see space

⚾ MLB Network based in NJ

🚛 Moving near Route 80

🏢 Iconic property gets rebirth

Longtime New Jersey-based company MLB Network is moving to a newly transformed iconic property.

After having studios and offices in Secaucus for 16 years, the network has signed on as the sole tenant of 25 Market Street in Elmwood Park.

MLB Network Secaucus location (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) MLB Network Secaucus location (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The new, 207,000-square-foot building literally rose from the ashes at the site of the former Marcal Paper warehouse.

10 alarm fire 2019 in Elmwood Park (FDNY Response Videos via Youtube) 10 alarm fire 2019 in Elmwood Park (FDNY Response Videos via Youtube) loading...

The facility was ravaged by a 10-alarm fire in January 2019.

MLB Network to 25 Market Street Elmwood Park (Credit Crow Holdings Development) MLB Network to 25 Market Street Elmwood Park (Credit Crow Holdings Development) loading...

Crow Holdings Development transformed the site in partnership with Marcal owner Atlas Holdings, RE-NJ.com reported.

Marcal Paper resumed operations in its remaining adjacent buildings in 2020.

2024 ribbon cutting at 25 Market St, Elmwood Park (Credit Crow Holdings Development ribbon cutting (L-R): CHD’s Clark Machemer, Elmwood Park Councilwoman Lorraine Pellegrine, Council President Theresa Sheridan, CHD’s Brad Vander Vliet, Mayor Robert Colletti, Councilwoman Pamela Troisi, Chief of Police Michael Foligno, Councilwoman Tanisha Dennis (Credit: Crow Holdings Development) loading...

If the brightly lit window front reminds locals of the old Marcal sign that was lost in the inferno — that was the intent of the design, according to the developers.

MLB Network carries baseball coverage across multi-platform distribution and social channels, including live games, studio programs, documentaries, special features and countdown shows.

MLB Network to 25 Market Street Elmwood Park (Credit Crow Holdings Development) MLB Network to 25 Market Street Elmwood Park (Credit Crow Holdings Development) loading...

The anticipated move is expected in time for the 2028 MLB season.

Elmwood Park will then be the site of all of the network’s production studios and offices, as well as MLB's videotape library, Crow Holdings Development said.

The energy-efficient building was built minutes off Route 80, with easy access to Routes 46, 21 and 3.

Its interior has ceilings with up to 40 feet of clearance, while the parking lot capacity is 200 vehicles.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

