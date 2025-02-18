After 16 years in NJ, MLB Network moves to must-see space
⚾ MLB Network based in NJ
🚛 Moving near Route 80
🏢 Iconic property gets rebirth
Longtime New Jersey-based company MLB Network is moving to a newly transformed iconic property.
After having studios and offices in Secaucus for 16 years, the network has signed on as the sole tenant of 25 Market Street in Elmwood Park.
The new, 207,000-square-foot building literally rose from the ashes at the site of the former Marcal Paper warehouse.
The facility was ravaged by a 10-alarm fire in January 2019.
Crow Holdings Development transformed the site in partnership with Marcal owner Atlas Holdings, RE-NJ.com reported.
Marcal Paper resumed operations in its remaining adjacent buildings in 2020.
SEE ALSO: Year after fire, Marcal paper mill reopens in NJ
If the brightly lit window front reminds locals of the old Marcal sign that was lost in the inferno — that was the intent of the design, according to the developers.
MLB Network carries baseball coverage across multi-platform distribution and social channels, including live games, studio programs, documentaries, special features and countdown shows.
The anticipated move is expected in time for the 2028 MLB season.
Elmwood Park will then be the site of all of the network’s production studios and offices, as well as MLB's videotape library, Crow Holdings Development said.
The energy-efficient building was built minutes off Route 80, with easy access to Routes 46, 21 and 3.
Its interior has ceilings with up to 40 feet of clearance, while the parking lot capacity is 200 vehicles.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real
These are 12 best NJ companies to work for
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt