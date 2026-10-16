Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

NJ deputy attorney general accused of creating AI child porn (Brian Fitzgerald via Bucks County District Attorney crimewatch.net, Google Maps) NJ deputy attorney general accused in PA of creating AI child porn (Brian Fitzgerald via Bucks County District Attorney crimewatch.net, Google Maps)

⚠️ A New Jersey deputy attorney general was charged with three felonies in Pennsylvania.

➡️ Brian R. Fitzgerald is accused of having AI-generated and other child sexual abuse materials.

🔴 Fitzgerald has worked for the NJ Attorney General’s Office since 2016.

A deputy attorney general with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is accused of creating and sharing child sexual abuse material online, using artificial intelligence.

Brian Richard Fitzgerald lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at his Lower Makefield home on Thursday.

Fitzgerald was charged with three felonies — possession of child sexual abuse material, dissemination of photos or film of child sexual abuse materials, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The investigation began after a cybertip about material shared to the Discord social media platform on July 10, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

On Thursday, investigators recovered chat logs from Discord, where the 51-year-old Fitzgerald’s username was “thegentlemanpervert_2160_07833.”

The logs showed him admitting to creating the AI child sexual abuse materials, police said.

Fire Chief Brian Flanagan (inset), black bunting on Ridgeway Fire Station No. 34 (Oliverie Funeral Home/Tri-County Scanner News) Fire Chief Brian Flanagan (inset), black bunting on Ridgeway Fire Station No. 34

✅Brian Flanagan was killed while working with a paving crew on the NJ Turnpike

✅His viewing will be held Monday at Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester

✅Firefighters will gather for a ceremonial service and a final call

MANCHESTER — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Ocean County fire chief who was struck and killed while working with a paving crew on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

A viewing for Brian Flanagan will be held Monday at Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A ceremonial firefighters' service will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m.

A final call at the Ridgeway Firehouse is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

According to his obituary Flanagan is survived by a wife and two children. He owned Gotta Go Septic in Manchester and worked for Traffic Lines of Farmington.

According to his obituary, Flanagan is survived by his wife and two children. He owned Gotta Go Septic in Manchester and worked for Traffic Lines of Farmington.

Washington Township (Gloucester County) PD are investigating after two magnet fishers pulled a handgun out of a lake on Monday (WTPD via Facebook) Washington Township (Gloucester County) PD are investigating after two magnet fishers pulled a handgun out of a lake on Monday (WTPD via Facebook)

🔎 Two people magnet fishing at Grenloch Lake pulled an unexpected and potentially troubling discovery from the water.

🚔 Washington Township police recovered a Walther PPS handgun that showed signs of prolonged exposure to water.

❓ Detectives are trying to trace the gun’s history and determine whether it may be connected to a crime.

WASHINGTON TWP — A fishing trip at a lake in Gloucester County took an unexpected turn, when two people magnet fishing, pulled a handgun from the water.

Handgun pulled from Grenloch Lake in Gloucester County

On Monday, October 12, Washington Township police responded to Grenloch Lake after two individuals made the unexpected discovery while magnet fishing.

Magnet fishing, which has been becoming a popular outdoor hobby over the past several years, is when people use powerful magnets attached to ropes to retrieve medal objects from lakes, rivers, and other waterways.

But instead of the usual scrap metal, the pair pulled up a handgun. They immediately called police and an officer went to investigate.

The firearm was identified as a Walther PPS semiautomatic handgun, which showed signs of prolonged water exposure, and was recovered as evidence, Washington Township police wrote on Facebook.

Maria Niotis & Isabella Solis (top), Vincent Battiloro, Jeep after hitting eBike on Sept. 29, 2025 (GoFundMe/YouTube/CBS New York) Maria Niotis & Isabella Solis (top), Vincent Battiloro, Jeep after hitting eBike on Sept. 29, 2025

🔴Vincent Battiloro faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of 2 Cranford teens

🔴The girls' families say they hope a public trial will reveal what happened

🔴Court records show Battiloro is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27

CRANFORD — The man charged with murder in the deaths of two best friends in Cranford has been indicted by a grand jury.

Vincent Battiloro, 18, of Garwood faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas in September 2025. Prosecutors say Battiloro was driving a Jeep that approached the girls from behind at 70 mph as they sat on an e-bike on Burnside Avenue.

Battiloro was 17 at the time and was initially charged as a juvenile. The charges were waived to adult court in June.

The evidence was reviewed by a Union County Superior Court judge, who determined there was enough probable cause for the case to proceed. Court records show Battiloro is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27.

“The families are hopeful that justice will be achieved and that a trial in open court will bring what happened to light,” the Niotis and Salas families said in a joint statement issued through their attorneys, Brent Bramnick and Cory Rothbort.

$100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

💵 Uncut sheets of $100 bills feature the signatures of President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

💰 Prices are $500 for four bills, $1,000 for eight or $2,000 for 16 — a 25% premium over face value.

🖊️ Trump is the first sitting president whose signature appears on U.S. paper currency.

The U.S. Mint is offering uncut sheets of $100 bills bearing the signatures of President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The Series 2025 notes are sold still connected in sheets containing four, eight or 16 bills.

Owning them will cost more than the money printed on the sheet. Four bills with a face value of $400 sell for $500. An eight-bill sheet costs $1,000, while the 16-bill version costs $2,000 for $1,600 in currency. Each carries a 25% markup.

The signature marks a historic change: Trump is the first sitting president to have his name signed on American paper currency. Treasury announced the change in March as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary observance, breaking a 165-year tradition.

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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