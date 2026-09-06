NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:06a
|High
Sun 4:17p
|Low
Sun 11:12p
|High
Mon 4:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:30a
|High
Sun 3:51p
|Low
Sun 10:36p
|High
Mon 4:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:42a
|High
Sun 4:05p
|Low
Sun 10:48p
|High
Mon 4:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 10:40p
|High
Mon 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:29a
|Low
Sun 2:11p
|High
Sun 7:57p
|Low
Mon 3:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:57a
|High
Sun 4:14p
|Low
Sun 11:10p
|High
Mon 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:36a
|Low
Sun 1:45p
|High
Sun 7:04p
|Low
Mon 2:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:26a
|High
Sun 5:15p
|Low
Sun 11:43p
|High
Mon 5:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:27a
|High
Sun 4:07p
|Low
Sun 10:48p
|High
Mon 4:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:48a
|High
Sun 4:42p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 5:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 4:21p
|Low
Sun 10:53p
|High
Mon 4:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:25a
|High
Sun 5:09p
|Low
Sun 11:39p
|High
Mon 5:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds, becoming N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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