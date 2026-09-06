NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 6

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 6

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:06a		High
Sun 4:17p		Low
Sun 11:12p		High
Mon 4:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:30a		High
Sun 3:51p		Low
Sun 10:36p		High
Mon 4:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:42a		High
Sun 4:05p		Low
Sun 10:48p		High
Mon 4:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 3:47p		Low
Sun 10:40p		High
Mon 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:29a		Low
Sun 2:11p		High
Sun 7:57p		Low
Mon 3:17a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:57a		High
Sun 4:14p		Low
Sun 11:10p		High
Mon 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:36a		Low
Sun 1:45p		High
Sun 7:04p		Low
Mon 2:51a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:26a		High
Sun 5:15p		Low
Sun 11:43p		High
Mon 5:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:27a		High
Sun 4:07p		Low
Sun 10:48p		High
Mon 4:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:48a		High
Sun 4:42p		Low
Sun 11:08p		High
Mon 5:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 4:21p		Low
Sun 10:53p		High
Mon 4:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:25a		High
Sun 5:09p		Low
Sun 11:39p		High
Mon 5:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds, becoming N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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