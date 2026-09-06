Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:06a High

Sun 4:17p Low

Sun 11:12p High

Mon 4:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:30a High

Sun 3:51p Low

Sun 10:36p High

Mon 4:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:42a High

Sun 4:05p Low

Sun 10:48p High

Mon 4:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 10:40p High

Mon 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:29a Low

Sun 2:11p High

Sun 7:57p Low

Mon 3:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:57a High

Sun 4:14p Low

Sun 11:10p High

Mon 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:36a Low

Sun 1:45p High

Sun 7:04p Low

Mon 2:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:26a High

Sun 5:15p Low

Sun 11:43p High

Mon 5:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:27a High

Sun 4:07p Low

Sun 10:48p High

Mon 4:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:48a High

Sun 4:42p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 5:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 4:21p Low

Sun 10:53p High

Mon 4:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:25a High

Sun 5:09p Low

Sun 11:39p High

Mon 5:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds, becoming N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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