Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

An oil tanker is docked on the Arthur Kill waterway in Linden with the Bayway refinery in background Tuesday, April 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Derer) An oil tanker is docked on the Arthur Kill waterway in Linden with the Bayway refinery in background Tuesday, April 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

✅Phillips 66 has locked out about 400 union workers at its Bayway refinery in Linden

✅Union leaders warn that the lockout could interrupt fuel supplies

✅A petroleum analyst expects little impact on gas prices despite the labor dispute

LINDEN — Could a lockout at New Jersey's Bayway refinery disrupt the region's fuel supply and drive up gasoline prices?

Phillips 66 locked out 400 members of Teamsters Local 877's process and mechanical bargaining unit on Monday after they rejected a contract offer. Workers turned out in force to picket in front of the facility, the largest refinery on the East Coast, holding picket signs and flags along Routes 1 and 9 as passing drivers honked in support.

Local 877 President Jeff Sanford told News 12 that the plant is operating with a skeleton crew. He expects the lockout to interrupt supplies and cause gasoline prices to spike across the Northeast.

Sanford also expressed concern about emergency response, saying first responders who would normally respond “in a heartbeat” to an emergency are also on the picket lines.

Gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, bunker oil, marine oil and heating oil are produced at Bayway and distributed throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan told New Jersey 101.5.

Photo by Shutter Speed on Unsplash, Getty Images Photo by Shutter Speed on Unsplash, Getty Images

⚠️ A NJ firefighter faces 10 charges involving child sexual abuse material.

➡️ Drew Martucci worked for the Jersey City and Old Bridge fire departments before his unpaid suspension.

🔴 Investigators traced online chats to Martucci and recovered two cellphones during a search of his Monroe Township home.

A New Jersey firefighter is accused of collecting child sexual abuse videos and photos, often pretending to be half his age in pressing minors to send him such nude images.

Drew Martucci, of Monroe Township, was arrested and charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material and nine other charges.

The 28-year-old Martucci has been employed as both a Jersey City Firefighter and an Old Bridge firefighter.

He was suspended without pay from both departments as soon as his arrest and criminal charges were confirmed.

State Police received a cyber tip out of Maryland on Oct. 5, when a 12-year-old girl there came forward to authorities.

The victim reported sexually graphic messages on Snapchat back in July. Police said Martucci sent the child a photo of his genitals and asked her to send him a photo of her bare chest, according to an affidavit in the case.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images

⚠️ House Republicans subpoenaed NJ’s Department of State over how 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote.

❓ Republicans say the state has produced only 12 documents in three months, and none explain how the error happened.

➡️ The state has until Nov. 16 to comply, which falls after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

TRENTON — House Republicans have subpoenaed Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration over the voter registration error that put 6,600 noncitizens on New Jersey’s rolls, and they want to know who knew and when.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena and demanded documents from the New Jersey Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Shirley Emehelu has until Nov. 16 to hand over the requested information.

The battle is shaping up less than two weeks out from the federal midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress. The Nov. 16 deadline falls two weeks after Election Day.

House Republicans say that after three months, the Sherrill administration has given them only 12 documents — and none explain how the software error happened, or why the state waited until 2026 to fix the problem.

"Instead of getting answers, we got political attacks and a handful of documents that explain next to nothing. If it was simply a software glitch, then show us the evidence," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.

It all centers around what Sherrill has called a “serious software error” that allowed 6,600 noncitizens to register to vote at the Motor Vehicle Commission between June 2023 and June 2024, before she took office.

North Bergen sign (inset),Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) badge (North Bergen Township/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) North Bergen sign (inset),Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) badge

🚨 Masked ICE agents approaching young people near a New Jersey high school sparked accusations that immigration officers were targeting students.

🏫 Homeland Security denies agents questioned minors, insisting officers spoke with an adult man.

⚖️ Federal officials say the encounter was part of an immigration enforcement operation that resulted in nine arrests.

A confrontation involving masked federal immigration agents near North Bergen High School has ignited controversy over immigration enforcement near New Jersey schools. The incident drew criticism after ICE agents were seen approaching young people as students were heading to school. Questions quickly emerged about whether federal officers were questioning minors during the operation.

The Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against those accusations. Federal officials insist the agents did NOT question minors and say officers were speaking with an adult man, not a teenager. DHS says the encounter was part of a larger immigration enforcement operation in North Bergen that resulted in nine arrests.

The dispute highlights the controversy surrounding federal immigration enforcement near schools and the presence of masked agents in New Jersey communities. Critics have raised concerns about the encounter, while Homeland Security maintains its officers were conducting a legitimate enforcement operation. The agency's denial directly challenges claims that students were questioned on their way to class.

🔗 NJ political powerhouse buys Trump's former casino site — now what?

The former Trump Plaza hotel and casino was demolished in 2020. (Getty images) The former Trump Plaza hotel and casino was demolished in 2020. (Getty images)

🏨 South Jersey political power broker George Norcross and his partners have purchased the former Trump Plaza casino property in Atlantic City.

💰 The prime Boardwalk site, once owned by Donald Trump, has sat largely unused since the casino closed in 2014.

🎰 Atlantic City's mayor is celebrating the investment, but redevelopment plans remain a mystery. The mayor says no new casino will be permitted.

One of New Jersey's most powerful political figures has made a major real estate move in Atlantic City. South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross, along with his adult children and business partners, has purchased the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino property on the Boardwalk. The casino, once owned and operated by President Donald Trump, closed in 2014, and its main 39-story tower was demolished in 2021. The property was sold by billionaire Carl Icahn, who had acquired the shuttered casino in 2018. The purchase puts one of Atlantic City's most prominent redevelopment sites in the hands of a familiar New Jersey power player.

Mayor Marty Small is celebrating the purchase as a major vote of confidence in Atlantic City's future. Atlantic County property records show transactions associated with the site totaling approximately $6.65 million, although the buyers have not publicly disclosed the full terms of the deal.

The biggest question now is what Norcross plans to do with the former casino property. His spokesman, Daniel Fee, confirmed the purchase but says redevelopment plans will be announced later.

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest A look back at Six Flag's Great Adventures Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Deadly South Jersey house party shooting A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County that left a dozen others hurt, one critically, State Police said. Just before midnight on Saturday, May 22, troopers responded to reports of multiple shots fire at a home in Fairfield Township. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman/Erin Vogt

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