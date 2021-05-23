Fairfield, NJ house party mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 wounded

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting at a house party that left a dozen others hurt, State Police said Sunday.

Just before midnight, troopers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

A 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were shot and killed while 12 other adult victims were also wounded by gunfire, according to State Police.

As of Sunday morning, one of those injured was in critical condition.

The party had attracted "hundreds" of people, according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who called the shooting "horrific" in a statement released Sunday morning.

No arrests had been made and the motive and incident remained under investigation, according to law enforcement.

“Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield," Murphy said in his written release.

The home at 1029 East Commerce Street is a 2,300 square foot, single-family residence according to property records.

Anyone with information can contact the State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website.

6 ABC Action News reported that more than 100 people had been in attendance, and garbage including outdoor tables and a pop-up tent can be seen strewn about the property on video taken by the network's helicopter.

As reported by CBS Philly, the Sunday morning investigation by State Police and other law enforcement involved a parked SUV at a cemetery across the street from the house. The vehicle was eventually towed from the scene.

