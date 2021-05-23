Deadly shooting erupts at Cumberland County house party — police

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. Sunday: The gunfire left two people dead and a dozen others wounded, according to State Police.

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — Throngs of people scattered as a large house party ended in deadly violence on Saturday night, according to first responders.

Just before midnight, State Police responded to reports of multiple people shot at a house on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

The shooting left several people dead and others injured, according to the State PBA, which also tweeted about the situation on Sunday.

No exact number of casualties or injuries was confirmed as of Sunday morning, as the investigation continued.

6 ABC Action News reported that more than 100 people had been in attendance, and garbage including outdoor tables and a pop-up tent can be seen strewn about the property on video taken by the network's helicopter.

As reported by CBS Philly, the Sunday morning investigation by State Police and other law enforcement involved a parked SUV at a cemetery across the street from the house. The vehicle was eventually towed from the scene.

