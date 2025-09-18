🚨NJ State Police seize $48M in marijuana, THC vapes, and edibles on Route 78

🌿Troopers say it’s likely the largest illegal cannabis bust in state history

🚨 Two Texas men arrested, held without bail at Warren County jail

GREENWICH (Warren) — A commercial vehicle inspection on Route 78 led to the discovery of $48 million worth of marijuana, THC, and THC/cannabis products in what could be the state's largest illegal drug seizures.

State Police said troopers with the Mobile Safe Freight Unit were checking commercial vehicles at the inspection station at Exit 6 (Warren Glen) on Sept. 10 and noticed the strong smell of marijuana and saw "indicators of trafficking activity."

Troopers found approximately 7,645 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 44,456 THC vape cartridges, 9,572 packages of THC gummies, 59 liters of cannabis resin, and 83 THC-infused cigarette packages in a search of the trailer.

Route 78 east near Exit 6 in Greenwich, State Police shield Route 78 east near Exit 6 in Greenwich (Google Maps), State Police shield (NJ State Police) (Canva) loading...

Sept. 10 bust not the biggest ever

Vethanayagam Venches, 45, and Mohamed Nawshad, 48, both of Irving, Texas, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and conspiracy. They are being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

The previous unofficial record was set in February when troopers stopped a tractor trailer in the same area of Route 78 found to be carrying over 20,000 pounds of drugs and other paraphernalia valued at $36 million.

