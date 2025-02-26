NJ State Police make major $36 million drug bust on Route 78

⭕Two men from California were in a tractor-trailer stopped on Route 78 eastbound

⭕An inspection found over 20,000 lbs of drugs and other paraphernalia

GREENWICH (Warren) — A traffic stop on Route 78 turned into one of the biggest illegal drug seizures by New Jersey State Police.

Troopers stopped a tractor-trailer Tuesday in the eastbound lanes in Greenwich Township near Exit 4 (Warren Glen) and a weigh station.

A search of the trailer turned up marijuana, cannabis/THC products, and psilocybin products valued at $36 million, according to State Police.

The truck was found to be carrying over 20,000 pounds of illegal products including:

🔴 8,042.2 pounds of raw hydroponic marijuana

🔴 12,062 pounds of various cannabis/THC products

🔴 13.4 pounds of psilocybin products

Police said driver Fnu Attiq Ur-Rahman, 22, and Haffez Rehman Ur, 35, both from Stockton, CA, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

They are being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Not NJ's biggest bust

According to DEA, 3,200 pounds of Colombian cocaine worth $77 million was seized at the Port of New York/Newark in 2019. It was the largest drug bust since 1994.

