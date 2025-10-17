Twenty years ago, I bought a log cabin in north-central Pennsylvania with my family. Over the years, it’s become a treasure trove of memories — evenings around the campfire, hiking adventures through Ricketts Glen and Worlds End State Parks, and discovering some of the best mountain streams anywhere for fishing and simply smiling. The only sounds we hear are birds, frogs, and the breeze — a stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of our home state of New Jersey.

Why You Don’t Need to Leave New Jersey to Find Peace

But here’s the thing: If you're dreaming of renting or buying a cabin, you don't need to drive three hours into Pennsylvania. While New Jersey is often labeled busy and densely populated, it still holds secret pockets of peace and natural beauty. You just have to know where to look.

Survey Reveals Top NJ Spots for Log Cabin Living

A recent survey by Texas Real Estate Source asked over 3,000 respondents where in the U.S. they’d most like to own a log cabin — and several New Jersey locations scored surprisingly high. Here are some of the top picks in the Garden State:

Best Places to Own or Rent a Cabin in New Jersey

🏞 High Point State Park – Sussex County

Located at the highest elevation in the state, near the communities of Montague and Wantage, this area is especially stunning in the fall. The red maples are vibrant, and the surrounding forests and hills make it an ideal escape. It’s hard to believe you’re still in New Jersey!

🌲 The Pine Barrens – Burlington & Ocean Counties

This vast and mysterious region is unlike anywhere else. With dense pitch pines, sandy trails, and the dark, twisting waters of the Batsto and Mullica Rivers, the Pine Barrens offer a unique cabin experience. It’s peaceful, remote, and rich with folklore and natural beauty.

🌄 Delaware Water Gap – Warren & Sussex Counties

Just south of High Point, this area is a scenic gem. You can find cabins nestled between the Water Gap and High Point, with sweeping views of the Delaware River valley. Hiking trails, lakes, and streams are all within easy reach — perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors.

These aren’t just some of the most beautiful spots in New Jersey — I’d argue they hold their own among the most picturesque places in the entire country.

Why a Log Cabin Might Be the Best Investment You’ll Ever Make

As a longtime log cabin owner, I highly recommend the experience, whether you're looking for a weekend rental or a long-term investment to pass down to future generations. A cabin offers something timeless: a quiet place to reconnect with nature, family, and yourself.

Enjoying a cabin is timeless. And you don't have to leave New Jersey to find that peace.

