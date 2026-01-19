🔴Police say former Wall Speedway manager locked herself inside an office

🔴Emily Krause was charged after a standoff with police

🔴The family's 15-year operation of the raceway ended two days earlier

WALL TOWNSHIP — The former general manager of Wall Stadium Speedway locked herself inside an office before being removed by police on Saturday.

Emily Krause, 37, of Neptune, described by township police as a "former tenant" at Wall Stadium Speedway, tried to lock out new management after trespassing on the raceway property, officials said. Krause, who had been told she was no longer permitted at the track, placed locks on the fence restricting access to new management. Krause then locked herself inside a building and refused to come out when police arrived, officials said.

Officers forced their way in and removed Krause, who was charged with defiant trespass and obstruction. She was released pending a hearing in Wall Municipal Court.

Her Instagram page described her as the track’s general manager. NJ.com reported that the Krause family had leased the track since 2011. Emily and her mother, Diane, ran the track with Richard Krause, who died in 2018.

Sign at the entrance to Wall Stadium Speedway in Wall Township Sign at the entrance to Wall Stadium Speedway in Wall Township (Google Street View) loading...

Krause family ran Wall Stadium Speedway for 15 years

Wall Stadium Speedway announced “new leadership” for the 2026 season that would begin on Jan. 15. The announcement promised a "full reset" of the track led by Rik Ratchet, Freddie Archer and "the new Wall Stadium team."

Ratchet announced ambitious plans to "build an entertainment venue that just happens to be a racetrack" with a " new respectful culture and retro vibe that takes us into the future."

"We’re cleaning house and the toxicity that was once there will be gone. It may be a shock for all those that have been abused all these years, but allow us to show how we can do it the right way with empathy, passion, compassion, structure and care. I know everyone has PTSD but do your best to put it behind you," Ratchet wrote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom