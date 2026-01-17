🚨A NJ teenage girl's Reddit post got the attention of police

🚨She told police that a Bucks County man came to her home and raped her

🚨He was arrested at his Falls Township home on Friday morning

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Reddit post led to the arrest of a Bucks County man at his home Friday morning on charges that he went to a teenage girl's home in New Jersey for sex.

Harrison Township police in Gloucester County said a post by an underage girl seeking advice on meeting a man for sexual activity was reported to them by the county Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit. The girl's guardian was notified, but the girl, who is between 13 and 16 years old, had already contacted police after the man she called "Dean" left her home, officials said.

The man was later identified as Sean Flohr, 26, of the Levittown section of Falls Township.

Suspect accused of sending nude photos, requesting explicit images

Among the things he brought to her home was an order from Taco Bell, a sex toy, and condoms, according to police. During their encounter, the girl told police that Flohr raped her and cut her wrists.

Prior to their meeting, officials said Flohr sent nude pictures of himself when their conversation switched to the Discord messaging service. He asked for the same in return.

Flohr was taken into custody Friday morning on a warrant at his home on Burning Bush Lane in the Levittown section of Falls Township by the Bucks County South Emergency Response Team. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

It is expected that he'll face sexual assault charges once he gets extradited to New Jersey.

