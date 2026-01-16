There’s rarely a dull moment around the NJ101.5 radio ranch. To quote the late, great Gilda Radner’s SNL character, Roseanne Roseannadanna, “it’s always something! If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”

That said, after working at the station for over a decade, I’m still experiencing “firsts” in the workplace.

During a news break, I left the studio to use the restroom (hey, I’m human!), but I never expected what would happen next.

As I was walking down the hall to the women’s room, I passed the men’s room right next to it and was shocked by what I heard.

No. Not a bowel movement, get your head out of the gutter!

(Actually, I guess I was the one who put your head there. Sorry!)

I heard someone talking on the phone at full volume, not even TRYING to be subtle. To make matters even weirder? The guy was on speakerphone!

I could fully hear the woman that he was talking to. Do you think she knew what the situation was? Did she just not care?

I didn’t stick around to find out. I had business to take care of.

I’ve always thought it’s okay to have a phone in the bathroom to catch up on news, respond to a text, or play a quick game like Wordle.

That said, it’s a different ballgame when it’s a public bathroom.

I draw the line at having a full conversation on speakerphone.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

