A Bergen County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she attempted to extort money from her former boyfriend by threatening to reveal to his boss that he used illegal drugs with her.

According to police in Teaneck, Kariymah Negron, 36, first offered to sell the victim 'explicit videos.' When he refused that offer, police say she then threatened to email his employer with the claim he had 'used illegal narcotics' with her.

Investigators say the victim contacted authorities after receiving repeated demands and fearing the material would be shared publicly.

The suspect has been charged with extortion and related offenses. Officials have not disclosed the full scope of the alleged communications but say digital evidence, including messages and media files, played a key role in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials stress that while sextortion is often associated with international cybercrime rings targeting teenagers, this case highlights how the crime is increasingly occurring in adult relationships as well.

Bergen County sextortion case highlights growing cybercrime trend

Authorities say sextortion cases in New Jersey have risen sharply in recent years, driven by the widespread use of social media, dating apps, encrypted messaging platforms and the rise of AI technology.

In many cases, perpetrators obtain explicit images through deception or coercion and then demand money, additional images or other concessions in exchange for keeping the material private.

While adults are often targeted by acquaintances or romantic partners, minors are frequently victimized by online predators posing as peers. Law enforcement agencies report that some cases escalate quickly, with victims facing aggressive threats, blackmail and psychological distress.

What is sextortion and why experts say it is rising in New Jersey

Sextortion is a form of blackmail in which someone threatens to share intimate images, videos or messages unless their demands are met. Those demands can include money, more explicit content or even in-person meetings.

The FBI points to several factors driving the increase:

📱 Digital intimacy: More people are sharing personal content online or through private messaging

📱 Anonymity: Offenders can operate using fake identities or from overseas

📱 Speed of distribution: Content can be shared instantly across platforms

📱 Low reporting rates: Victims often feel embarrassed or fear retaliation

For minors, the consequences can be especially severe. Law enforcement agencies, including federal authorities, have warned of cases where victims have experienced extreme emotional distress, including self-harm.

New Jersey legislation targeting sextortion and online exploitation

New Jersey lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to address sextortion and related crimes, particularly those involving minors.

Among the legislative efforts:

✅ Expanded criminal penalties: Laws have strengthened penalties for cyber harassment, coercion and distribution of intimate images without consent

✅ Child protection measures: New statutes target online predators and increase penalties for exploiting minors

✅ Mandatory education efforts: Schools are increasingly required to provide digital safety and cyberbullying education

✅ Law enforcement resources: Funding has been directed toward cybercrime units and training

Proposals under consideration would further clarify sextortion as a distinct criminal offense and increase penalties when victims are minors or when threats involve widespread distribution of images.

Advocates say more needs to be done, including faster response mechanisms for removing explicit content online and increased public awareness campaigns.

How to protect yourself from sextortion and what to do if targeted

The FBI emphasizes that victims should never comply with demands and should seek help immediately.

What to do if someone tries to extort you with explicit images

✅ Do not pay or comply: Paying often leads to continued demands

✅ Stop communication: Do not engage further with the person

✅ Preserve evidence: Save messages, usernames and screenshots

✅ Report immediately: Contact local police or report to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center

✅ Tell someone you trust: Do not handle the situation alone

✅ Request removal: Report images to platforms where they may be shared

✅ For minors: Parents should contact law enforcement immediately

Authorities stress that victims are not at fault, even if they initially shared images consensually.

