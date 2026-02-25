I’m not normally a fan of country music, but for Darius Rucker, I make an exception. That voice. Since his pop/rock days with Hootie and the Blowfish in the '90s, I’ve been a huge fan of that unique, soulful voice of his. Listen to “Goodbye” off 1994’s “Cracked Rear View” and try not to feel it in your very gut.

For years, Darius Rucker has had a very successful solo career in country. He’s had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance in 2014, and I could go on.

You have only one night to catch Darius Rucker as he returns to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. It happens on June 12 at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Did you know Rucker was the first Black American to win the New Artist Award from the Country Music Association? You kind of wonder if Rucker walked so Beyoncé could run when her “Texas Hold ‘Em” came out.

By the way, other big names appearing in June at Hard Rock include comic Daniel Tosh on the 20th and legendary singer James Taylor on the 27th.

